"Catch me at my lawyer's office prepping for a divorce": Mark Cuban bold statement choosing Luka Doncic over his wife resurfaces after shocker trade

Dallas Mavericks minority owner Mark Cuban was so fond of Luka Doncic that he once was ready to divorce his wife over him. The whole NBA community was shocked earlier on Saturday when league insider Shams Charania revealed that Doncic would be heading to the Lakers in a trade involving Anthony Davis, going to the Mavericks.

This trade has received a wide spectrum of reactions, with some fans enjoying the move while others are disappointed. Amid this, a quote from Cuban from the past has resurfaced where the Shark Tank personality once stated he would leave his wife but not let the Slovenian international leave the Mavericks.

Courtside Buzz's Instagram handle reposted Cuban's post from 2020 to highlight his fondness for the five-time NBA All-Star.

"If I had to choose between my wife & keeping Luka on the Mavs, catch me at my lawyer’s office prepping for a divorce," Cuban said in 2020.

Mark Cuban is no longer the Mavericks' majority shareholder. According to Diario AS, in December 2023, Cuban sold 73% stake in the franchise to Miriam Adelson, Sivan and Patrick Dumont.

Cuban still retains a 27% stake in the team and is in charge of the basketball operations.

The blockbuster trade included three teams, LA Lakers, Dallas Mavericks and the Utah Jazz. The Lakers are getting Luka Doncic, Maxi Kleber and Markieff Morris while the Mavs are getting Anthony Davis, Cam Christie and a 2020 first-round draft pick. The Jazz are getting Jalen-Hood Schifino and two second-round picks in the 2029 draft.

Mark Cuban shares his thoughts on Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving's All-Star snub

Mark Cuban shared his thoughts after neither Luka Doncic nor Kyrie Irving made the 2025 All-Star team. Cuban posted an X about the snub and expressed his thoughts in the caption.

"Those tv ratings for All Star are gonna be crazy... Lol," he wrote. "NBA gonna NBA. JUST INSANE Luka and Kai aren't going."

Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving, who went to the NBA Finals together last season, have struggled with injuries, especially the former.

The Slovenian international averages 28.7 points, 8.3 rebounds and 7.8 assists per game on 47.9% field goal shooting, while Irving averages 24.3 points, 4.6 rebounds and 4.8 assists per game on 47.9% shooting.

