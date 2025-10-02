"Caught me off guard": Nuggets' $21,057,065 marquee addition admits taking time to understand Nikola Jokic's unconventional game

The Denver Nuggets' biggest move this offseason was bringing in Cameron Johnson in exchange for Michael Porter Jr. Compared to MPJ, Johnson, on paper, looks to be an upgrade. The former Brooklyn Nets guard brings great defense with consistent 3-point shooting to the table, while MPJ was more of a shooting maestro with little to no defensive effectiveness.

Combined with arguably the best player in the world right now, Nikola Jokic, Cameron Johnson's potential has sky-high limits. On Friday, Johnson appeared as a guest on the "DNVR Nuggets Podcast," where he described his experience playing alongside the Joker.

"I'm starting to see how he processes the game," He said. "He fired a pass to me in the corner, kind of caught me off guard a little bit, this is what you have to get used to."

DNVR Nuggets @DNVR_Nuggets "I'm starting to see how he processes the game." - Cam Johnson on playing with Nikola Jokic "He fired a pass to me in the corner, kind of caught me off guard a little bit, this is what you have to get used to." 📺 TUNE IN: https://t.co/XLajHh8bRo

Cameron Johnson will enter the third year of his four-year, $94,500,000 contract. According to Spotrac, he is set to earn $21,057,065 in the upcoming season.

Another noteworthy acquisition from Denver during the offseason was Tim Hardaway Jr., whom the front office brought in on a minimum salary contract. The Nuggets' offseason moves have been rated very highly among the analysts. ESPN analyst Kevin Pelton gave the franchise's front office an A- rating for their moves.

Cameron Johnson describes his first experience in the Nuggets training camp: "Committed to winning"

The Denver Nuggets started their training camp in San Diego on Tuesday after holding their media day on Monday. Cameron Johnson joined the squad in the camp as the new player on the block.

During his appearance on the "DNVR Nuggets Podcast," the guard described his experience as a positive one. The podcast's hosts asked to reveal the thing that stood out to him the most during the camp, and the guard listed multiple points.

"Um, bullet points, maturity, competitiveness, and personal accountability," Johnson said. "I feel like everybody is committed to winning. There's a lot of things that can go on in the NBA, a lot of different mindsetsthat 18 guys on a roster can have but I feel like this roster is very focused on competing and winning at the highest level." (Timestamp: 18:14)

Later, Johnson explained that the strong mentality among the players on the Denver roster comes from them being a team that has won a championship (2023) recently. He revealed that the rotational players same urgency as the starting players and are ready to step up when their numbers are called.

