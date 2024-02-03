"Caught a stray": Dwyane Wade's wife Gabrielle Union shares daughter Kaavia's bizarre and incoherent song

Kaavia James Wade is Dwyane Wade’s daughter with wife Gabrielle Union who the Miami Heat legend married in 2014. The basketball Hall of Famer also has two other children Zaire Wade and Zaya Wade with ex-wife Siovaughn Funches. Xavier Wade’s mother is Aja Metoyer while he also has custody of nephew Dahveon Morris, the son of his sister, Deanna Morris.

Despite the rather complicated setup, Wade and Union have created a happy and exciting atmosphere around their big family. Unsurprisingly, the actress spends a lot of her time with her youngest daughter as she just turned five years old.

During one of their moments, Kaavia Wade had this conversation with her mother:

“It’s about ‘Leave me alone.’ It’s a really mean song. ‘I don’t want you to stay with me ‘cause you’re really bored. You hate me every day ‘cause you’re so nasty and bored. … Just leave me alone. … Bye, bye, bye.’ Yeah, that is not really nice.

And then the intriguing performance was capped off with:

“‘You just have to calm down and go to your masters.”

Dwayne Wade’s wife managed to mask her surprise to her daughter but her Instagram caption said it all:

“Caught a stray and landed in my feelings”

The “Bad Boys II” star added in her clip “Who exactly was this song for tho…” Kids can often come up with the most bewildering of comments. But children that age don’t lie and she may have noticed something from her mother. Gabrielle Union had to “land in her feelings” after the unsolicited performance by Dwyane Wade's daughter.

Dwyane Wade’s daughter Kaavia Wade is a budding singer

Dwyane Wade turned 42 years old on Jan. 17. A gathering of close friends and acquaintances were at a party to celebrate the special day with him and his wife Gabrielle Union. The former Chicago Bulls star may have been the headliner but Kaavia Wade stole the thunder from him.

Wade’s youngest daughter belted out an endearing “Happy Birthday” for her father while the guests happily stood watching her sing. It was a short performance but she got the kind of applause her father normally gets in NBA arenas.

In 2023, Dwyane Wade’s daughter, who is also known as “Shady Baby,” also had an impromptu duet with Gabrielle Union. The mother and daughter tandem showed off their chemistry by performing Chalie Boy’s “I Look Good.”

Kaavia Wade is a bundle of joy and surprise for the Wade family. She is a sweet girl who can melt hearts with her songs. But like most kids, she could also turn a little weird with a line or two that can land Union on her feelings.

