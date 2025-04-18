Cavaliers' Donovan Mitchell dubs career-high 71-pts against Bulls as his version of "MJ moment"

Donovan Mitchell will have a long-lasting memory with his iconic 71-point game on Jan. 2, 2023. Mitchell had an offensive explosion against the Chicago Bulls, leading the Cleveland Cavaliers to a 145–134 overtime win with his scoring outburst.

Looking back, Mitchell realized that the performance was his "MJ moment." The All-Star guard talked about what went through his mind as he scored his career-high on Friday's episode of "New Heights," hosted by football brothers Jason and Travis Kelce.

Travis asked the former Utah Jazz star if the 71 points were the most he's ever scored in his entire basketball career.

“For sure, the most, by far,” Mitchell answered (17:28).

Mitchell then talked about a moment he had with former Cavs star Brad Daugherty.

“He [Brad] came and sat down [and was] like, ‘Keep going,’’’ Mitchell said. "And then he brought up MJ. I’m not saying that’s what got me going, but he brought up MJ just the way he competed, comparing it to me in some way, shape or form.

“After the game, I was like, ‘Holy s**t, I had my MJ moment.’ Throughout that process, throughout the game."

Along with his 71 points, Donovan Mitchell had eight rebounds and 11 assists. He followed it up with a normal 20-point game against the Phoenix Suns, leading Cleveland to a 90-88 win.

Donovan Mitchell shares his all-time starting 5

During his appearance on the Kelce brothers' podcast, Donovan Mitchell revealed the players on his all-time starting five.

At the point guard position, Mitchell chose Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry. He named the late Kobe Bryant of the LA Lakers as his shooting guard. The small forward for his team is Michael Jordan, a former Chicago Bulls star.

The Cavaliers' star didn't have a traditional lineup and opted for a smaller one, catering to the modern NBA. He chose four-time champion and Lakers star LeBron James as his power forward. To cap it off, the six-time All-Star picked Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant as the center for his all-time starting five.

While Mitchell's team lacks size, the stars have the advantage in scoring and athleticism. They have Curry, who's arguably the best shooter in history. Even Bryant and Durant are elite threats from beyond the arc.

When it comes to athleticism, however, Jordan and James are the stars who could do damage on the open floor. Both players are known for their gravity-defying dunks that wow the crowds.

With that lineup, who could stop Donovan Mitchell's team?

