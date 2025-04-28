Cavaliers face concerning Darius Garland injury news as they aim to sweep Heat in Game 4

The Cleveland Cavaliers will aim to complete a clean sweep of the Miami Heat when the two teams face off in Game 4 on Monday. However, the Cavs are facing a key injury concern with star guard Darius Garland, who is listed as questionable on the injury report.

The 6-foot-1 guard is nursing a left big toe sprain, which sidelined him for Game 3. Garland’s availability for Game 4 will come down to a game-time decision, with his status set to be determined following a pre-game workout.

According to reports, Darius Garland took part in a no-contact drill during Cavaliers practice on Sunday but wasn’t able to push himself at full speed. Head coach Kenny Atkinson too remained uncertain about Garland’s availability, stating that his status is still to be determined.

Atkinson also clarified that the team’s 3-0 advantage in the series will have no impact on Garland’s return and that it will depend entirely on medical approval and how the guard feels personally. Meanwhile, the two-time All-Star worsened his injury during the closing moments of Game 2 on Wednesday.

Garland was initially listed as questionable for Game 3 but was ruled out shortly before tip-off. His absence, however, had little impact on the Cavaliers, who cruised to a dominant 124-87 victory on the road.

In his last appearance during Game 1, Garland logged 32 minutes and delivered a solid performance. He finished with 21 points on 6 of 14 shooting, including 2 of 8 from 3-point range, while adding nine assists and two rebounds.

Where to watch Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Miami Heat?

The Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Miami Heat game will take place on Monday, April 28, at the Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida. The game will tip off at 7:30 p.m. EST (4:30 p.m. PT).

The Cavaliers vs. Heat game will be broadcast live on TNT while live streaming will be available on the NBA League Pass and Fubo TV app and website (regional restrictions may apply).

