Cavaliers injury report (January 31): Darius Garland's status revealed

Darius Garland has been out for an extended time, but that may soon be changing after a recent update. The Cleveland Cavaliers are rolling, winning nine of their last 10 games. They could be in store for another boost, as Garland is reportedly returning to the lineup on Wednesday.

According to Shams Charania, Garland is set to return for Cleveland’s game against the Detroit Pistons. He has been out since Dec. 14. His last games were back-to-back losses to the Boston Celtics.

Garland was having another solid season, averaging 2.7 points per game and hitting 47.0 percent of his shots. His playmaking abilities were on display once again, dishing out 5.9 assists per game.

The Cavs were middle of the pack with Garland. They had a 13-12 record at the time of his injury and have since improved to 28-16 in his absence.

What happened to Darius Garland?

Darius Garland has been out due to a fractured jaw. He suffered the injury in the loss to the Celtics on Dec. 14.

Garland collided with Celtics forward Kristaps Porzingis. He ran his head straight to Porzingis, fracturing his jaw. He did not return to the game and has been out since then, missing 19 games.

When will Darius Garland return?

According to reports, Garland is set to return on Wednesday night to face the Pistons. It will be his first game back in more than a month. There's no official confirmation if he will start or play limited minutes due to his extended time off.

How to watch Detroit Pistons vs Cleveland Cavaliers?

The Cavaliers host the Detroit Pistons on Wednesday night. The game will top off at 7 p.m. from RocketMortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio.

The game will not air nationally. However it can be watched and streamed with NBA League Pass. League Pass requires a subscription, which costs $49.99 for the rest of the season.

The game can also be seen in each team’s local market. The game will air on Bally Sports Ohio in the Ohio area and on Bally Sports Detroit in the Michigan area. There's no word yet on when games on Bally Sports will be available to stream on Amazon Prime after the tech giant bought the company and its networks.

