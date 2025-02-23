Cavaliers Injury Report: Latest on Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen's availability for game vs Grizzlies (Feb. 23)

The Cleveland Cavaliers are looking to secure their seventh consecutive win as they host the Memphis Grizzlies on Sunday. At the top of the Eastern Conference standings, the Cavaliers hold a six-game lead over the Boston Celtics. They will aim to maintain that advantage before Friday's game at TD Garden.

Ad

However, the Cavs have been dealt a few injuries before tonight's matchup against the Grizzlies, as they are likely to be without two of their star players against the second-ranked team in the West. Guard Darius Garland and center Jarett Allen are both listed as questionable on the injury report and could miss the game at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Garland, who has only missed two games this season, is being monitored for a left hip contusion and could sit out his third. Meanwhile, Allen suffered a right index finger sprain during the Cavaliers' last outing against the New York Knicks, which caused him to leave the game after 20 minutes on the court.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

The initial X-ray reports have not shown any structural damage to his finger but the team does want to be cautious and not rush his return as they enter the latter half of the season.

Ad

The duo has been the most consistent performers for Cleveland this season, with Garland starting 54 games and Allen being part of the starting five in 56. This highlights the reliance that the Ohio franchise has on these two players. Their absence would be a significant blow to the team, which is aiming to secure the top seed in the conference and achieve a deep playoff run.

Despite being on the injury list, the two aren't surely out of tonight's contest, and their involvement will likely be a game-time decision. Kenny Atkinson will have a huge decision on his hands on Sunday, as the inclusion of these two key players could decide whether the Cavs win or lose to the in-form Grizzlies.

Ad

Where to watch the Memphis Grizzlies vs Cleveland Cavaliers game?

The interconference matchup between the Grizzlies and the Cavaliers will see the top two of their respective conferences take on each other. Ja Morant and Co. have been steadily rising the ranks and entering this game on the back of a win against the Orlando Magic. However, the Cavaliers are the most in-form team in the league and will be a tough place to visit given their 26-4 home record.

Fans can catch the coverage live on ESPN, FanDuel Sports Ohio and FanDuel Sports Memphis with the tip-off scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET. Viewers online can also livestream the game on Fubo TV or the NBA League Pass.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Cleveland Cavaliers Nation! You can check out the latest Cleveland Cavaliers Schedule and dive into the Cavaliers Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.