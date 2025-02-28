Cavaliers star Jarrett Allen tells all about his hair care routine to tend to his signature afro

Aside from being one of the more skilled big men in the NBA, Jarrett Allen is most known for his signature look. As he continues to help the Cleveland Cavaliers potentially contend for a title, he opened up on the behind-the-scenes work to maintain his iconic afro.

Since entering the NBA back in 2017, Allen has sported the throwback hairstyle. The look was more prominent back in the 1970s and 80s, but that hasn't stopped him from showcasing it on a nightly basis.

People in and around the league have embraced Jarrett Allen's style, fittingly nicknaming him "The Fro." While sitting down with NBA insider Marc Spears, he opened up on his routine to maintain his afro. It might seem like maintaining a look like that would require a lot of work, but his routine is rather mundane.

“I rarely cut it. I don’t put too much care in. I wake up, pick it out and go to work,” Allen said. “I don’t put oils in it, nothing. Just use the shampoo, conditioner and then I just go on with my day.”

Allen, 26, is in the midst of his fourth full season with the Cavs since landing there midway through the 2021 campaign. Alongside Evan Mobley, he's part of one of the best frontcourt pairings in the NBA. This season, the former All-Star is averaging 13.5 points, 10.3 rebounds and 0.9 blocks.

Jarrett Allen happy he wasn't traded by the Cleveland Cavaliers last offseason

Having already been traded once in his career, Jarrett Allen is no stranger to the business side of the NBA. That said, the veteran big man recently opened up on how thankful he is not to have gone through another change of scenery last offseason.

Since acquiring Donovan Mitchell from the Utah Jazz, the Cavaliers have been viewed as a team looking to contend for a title. After falling short in the 2024 postseason, speculation began to arise of Cleveland making big changes to the roster.

One of the biggest debates regarding the Cavs' make-up is their jumbo-sized frontcourt. There are many skeptics that two bigs can't thrive together in the modern NBA. Seeing that Evan Mobley is a former No. 3 pick and continuing to develop, Jarrett Allen would have been the one on the move.

During his interview, Allen discussed seeing his name pop up in rumors. He is aware that being traded is a reality in the NBA, but is grateful Cleveland opted to keep him.

“I understand the business of all this. I understand that people are going to make moves to try to elevate the team however they feel possible,” Allen said. “And if I wasn’t part of that plan, so be it."

“I was happy," Allen said about not being traded. "I really mesh well with these guys. It’s just a good group to be around.”

Keeping their core together seems to be paying off for the Cavs, as they have the NBA's best record at 48-10. Retaining Jarrett Allen could pay dividends later down the line depending on what teams they have to match up with in the postseason.

