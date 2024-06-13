Cavaliers trade rumors: Front office not interested in trading Darius Garland or Jarrett Allen for Brandon Ingram

The offseasons of Darius Garland and Jarrett Allen started when the Cleveland Cavaliers were sent packing by the Boston Celtics in mid-May. Cleveland put up a fight despite injuries to Allen and Donovan Mitchell before losing in five games to the Eastern Conference champs. A few days after they were booted out of the playoffs, the team’s summer of uncertainty began.

The first domino to fall was the firing of J.B Bickerstaff, who many speculated was axed to give the Cavaliers ammunition to extend Mitchell. “Spida” reportedly didn’t like the way the coach handled his business. For Mitchell to consider an extension, Bickerstaff had to be dismissed.

The futures of Darius Garland and Jarrett Allen have also been put under the microscope. Their names have been floating in the rumor mill since this year’s trade deadline. Such talks will not easily go away until the Cavaliers’ lineup is set for the 2024-25 campaign.

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Recently, reports have come out that Cleveland might consider trading Garland or Allen for the New Orleans Pelicans’ Brandon Ingram. Mike Scotto had this to report about how the Cavs are facing those trade rumors:

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

“Cleveland has continued to tell teams they’re not trying to move Darius Garland and Jarrett Allen, league sources told HoopsHype…There’s been some chatter about whether Cleveland would have an interest in Brandon Ingram, but I’ve gotten the sense from talking to league sources that Cleveland isn’t enthralled with the idea of trading for him and then having to pay him a ton of money after his contract season.”

Expand Tweet

J.B. Bickerstaff loved the double big interior with Jarrett Allen and Evan Mobley as starters. Without the former coach, Cleveland might consider getting a versatile forward to take over Allen’s spot. Hence, the talks about the potential interest in Ingram.

Darius Garland struggled a bit this season, particularly in the playoffs. His name was dragged into trade scenarios only in situations where the Cavaliers could get an upgrade over him. Despite not having an outstanding postseason, replacing him would not be easy.

Keeping Darius Garland and Jarrett Allen might be enough to entice Donovan Mitchell to stay

The last thing the Cleveland Cavaliers want to do is downgrade the roster and force Donovan Mitchell to ignore extension talks. Retaining Darius Garland and Jarrett Allen might be the best decision for the team to keep “Spida.” Mitchell seems to enjoy playing with them and the core of Mitchell, Allen, Garland and Evan Mobley will still be one of the best in the NBA.

If Cleveland does decide to trade one or both players, the front office will be desperate to have at least suitable replacements. Mitchell will jump ship if he sees he is doomed to playoff disappointments if the Cavaliers bungle their opportunities to improve the roster.

Expand Tweet

Donovan Mitchell is the biggest reason the Cleveland Cavaliers were back in the playoffs without LeBron James. To keep him interested in a long-term extension, keeping Darius Garland and Jarrett Allen might be a big step toward achieving that goal.