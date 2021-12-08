Why the Cleveland Cavaliers will make the playoffs this year

The Cleveland Cavaliers weren't expected to be this good. How many expected rookie Evan Mobley to help out the Cavs this much? Even diehard Cavaliers fans couldn't have had high hopes, especially after Collin Sexton was lost in early November with a serious knee injury.

However, the offseason additions of Ricky Rubio, Lauri Markkanen and Mobley have been outstanding, and the Cavaliers (13-12) have been revitalized. The franchise had languished with three straight losing seasons (22 wins last season after two dismal years of 19 wins) since LeBron James left for the LA Lakers.

Rubio has been an amazing veteran presence off the bench and occasionally starting at shooting guard. Markkanen has shown flashes of greatness. Mobley is already the frontrunner to be named Rookie of the Year, according to many analysts.

Even without Sexton, the Cleveland Cavaliers, who went to four straight NBA Finals and won the 2016 title with James, have the potential to finish as a top-six seed.

Here's why they should be a lock for the playoffs.

J.B. Bickerstaff

Bickerstaff has looked like a sleeper for the Coach of the Year award considering how well he has led this young team. His defensive mindset has helped the team tremendously. The Cavs rank near the top of the league in defensive rating, mainly because of Bickerstaff.

Newcomers

Reports say the Golden State Warriors wanted Rubio to be bought out and come to San Francisco, and thank goodness he wasn't. Rubio had a career-high eight 3-pointers while scoring a career-best 37 points in a 126-109 win at the New York Knicks on Nov. 7. He averages 13.3 points and 6.2 assists in 29.2 minutes per game.

If the Cavaliers make the playoffs, don't be surprised to hear his name being considered for Sixth Man of the Year.

Also, Mobley, a power forward, has been a monster on defense, and his offense is solid as well. His jump shot looks smoother than many people expected from the third pick in the draft. He averages 1.8 blocks per game (tied for eighth-best in the NBA), and he has also contested plenty of other shots as well. He averages 14.0 points and 8.1 rebounds per game.

Markkanen has been a solid starter and has unlocked a bit of his game playing at the small forward. Markkanen, who spent the first four seasons of his career with the Chicago Bulls, averages 14.6 points and 6.1 rebounds per game.

The team's overall play

Team basketball is the best brand, and passing the ball and being unselfish has been a staple for this team.

Rubio and Darius Garland (7.3 apg) are both in the top 20 in assists per game. Mobley (2.6 apg) is a solid passer for a big man, and Kevin Love's passing (2.0 apg) has always been a calling card.

The defense is fourth overall in the league, and the offense is 20th.

Also Read Article Continues below

The Cavaliers have players executing their roles: hard-nosed defenders in Lamar Stevens and Isaac Okoro; great playmakers in Garland and Rubio; and shooters like Love, Markkanen and Garland.

Edited by Joseph Schiefelbein

LIVE POLL Q. Will the Cavs make the playoffs? Yes No 0 votes so far