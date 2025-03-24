Evan Mobley’s eyes lit up as he listened to the question.

Ad

With San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama suffering a season-ending blood clot ailment, what outlook does the Cleveland Cavaliers’ center have on winning the NBA’s Defensive Player of the Year honor?

“It’s definitely a big award,” Mobley told Sportskeeda. “I’m definitely looking forward toward hopefully getting it.”

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Despite willingly discussing his defensive credentials, Mobley seemed more interested in talking about another trophy he hopes to hoist.

Ad

Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

“I’m mostly just focused on the playoffs,” Mobley told Sportskeeda. “I’m just trying to be as great as possible in the playoffs and go as far as we can in the playoffs.”

Mobley’s two season-long goals aren’t mutually exclusive. They’re intertwined.

The Cavaliers (57-14) have a five-game lead over the Boston Celtics (52-19) for the Eastern Conference’s best record for numerous reasons. After the Cavaliers fired J.B. Bickerstaff following a second-round playoff exit to the Boston Celtics, first-year head coach Kenny Atkinson has revitalized the team’s offense with better spacing and cutting.

Ad

After facing questions last season on whether they could co-exist, Donovan Mitchell and Darius Garland showed they could complement each other perfectly and make All-Star appearances with their scoring, playmaking and amenable personality.

Don’t forget about Mobley, though. Mobley remains on pace to average a career-high in points per game (18.7), while shooting 57% from the field and 38% from 3 along with 9.3 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.52 blocks per game.

Mobley already exceeded his career-high in double-doubles (33). And Mobley made his first All-Star appearance while becoming one of only three players this season to average at least 18 points, nine rebounds and 1.50 blocks per game.

Ad

In related news, the Cavaliers lead the NBA for highest-scoring offense (122.3 points per game) and 12th in most effective defense (112.2 points allowed).

“We’re so much more talented with him,” Cavaliers coach Kenny Atkinson said. “He’s such an elite talent on both ends.”

After selecting Evans with the No. 3 pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, the Cavaliers hardly hesitated last summer with granting Mobley a five-year, $224 million extension. The Cavaliers had likened him to a young Anthony Davis for his defensive versatility.

Ad

Last season, though, Mobley and Jarrett Allen faced questions on their offensive fit together. The Cavaliers still gave Allen a three-year, $91 million because of his strong two-interior presence. Atkinson then validated the organization’s belief that his offensive playbook could unlock Mobley’s outside game.

“It’s a different playstyle,” Mobley told Sportskeeda. “Kenny does a good job with keeping me involved throughout the game and running plays for me.”

Ad

Most of those plays have worked. In a 41-point performance against Charlotte, Mobley shot 6-for-8 from deep. He helped the Cavaliers set a franchise-record for most consecutive wins (16) by scoring 22 points and shooting 3-for-6 from 3. No wonder that Darius Garland mused that Mobley “shooting the 3 ball is freaking amazing for us.” He has made a 3 in 36 of the Cavaliers’ 62 games.

Of course, Mobley’s value rests more on the defensive end. He became the first and only player to win two Eastern Conference Defensive Player of the Month honors (December and February).

Ad

Mobley has blocked at least two shots in 28 games. And though they both communicate with each other, Allen and Mobley said they can help each other on defense without even speaking.

“A lot of times it’s one or two words,” Mobley told Sportskeeda. “We already know exactly what we need. We just have that connection. The tandem is great. He and I try to protect the paint as much as possible.

Ad

"With him being behind me, it gives me extra leverage knowing that he’s always there for me. And vice versa knowing that I can always be behind him as well.”

Because of that dynamic, Mobley has elevated the Cavaliers defensively in ways that not even the box score can fully track.

“There are defenders not even taking a shot,” Mobley told Sportskeeda. “They’re coming in down the paint and see me there. Then they turn back around and go somewhere else. Those plays don’t necessarily get tracked. But that’s a big factor.”

Ad

Will Mobley’s presence be enough to help the Cavaliers win their first NBA title since LeBron James helped them overcome a 3-1 series deficit against the Golden State Warriors in the 2016 NBA Finals?

Cleveland has dominated in the regular season with three double-digit winning streaks (15, 16, 12), but that has only raised questions on whether that will actually translate into the postseason.

Prior to their win over the Utah Jazz on Sunday, the Cavaliers labored through a four-game losing streak. The Boston Celtics, OKC Thunder, Denver Nuggets, Golden State Warriors and LA Lakers are also considered viable contenders.

Ad

“I don’t really listen to it or think about it, honestly,” Mobley told Sportskeeda. “The focus right now is to be as ready as possible before the playoffs. And then in the playoffs, get as far as possible as well.”

How far the Cavaliers advance will likely depend on whether Mobley maintains his DPOY-caliber play.

“Our Utah teams were really talented, but I don’t think we had an Evan Mobley over there,” Mitchell said. “He makes a big difference.”

Mark Medina is an NBA insider for Sportskeeda. Follow him on X, Blue Sky, Instagram, Facebook and Threads.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Cleveland Cavaliers Nation! You can check out the latest Cleveland Cavaliers Schedule and dive into the Cavaliers Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.