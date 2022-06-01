“Cavs had no Kyrie, no Kevin Love.… Stephen A. and I could have started” - Chris "Mad Dog" Russo believes Steph Curry doesn’t deserve any credit for beating the “nonsense” 2015 Cavaliers in the NBA Finals

Golden State Warriors superstar Steph Curry captured his first championship back in 2015 against a LeBron James-led Cleveland Cavaliers team.

On ESPN's show "First Take," sports personality Chris Russo believes Curry should not be given much credit for his exploits in the 2015 NBA Finals. The Cavaliers were massively hit with injuries to key players coming into that series. Russo said:

"Here's the thing about Curry. He's won three titles. The first title that he won, if you care about MVPs in the NBA Finals, he wasn't.

"They beat Cleveland in six games, Cavs had no Kyrie, no Kevin Love, and if you want to look at the Cavalier lineup in Game 6, Stephen A. and I could have started. That was a horrendous team that LeBron took to a Game 6. The other two Finals, Durant was the better player."

The Cleveland Cavaliers were without Kyrie Irving and Kevin Love for the 2015 NBA Finals. Matthew Dellavedova was the second-best player on the Cavs roster and played incredible defense on Curry in that series. He chased him all over the court.

Does Steph Curry need another ring to establish himself as an all-time great?

Curry with the Western Conference finals MVP trophy.

There has been constant talk about how much Curry's legacy would be impacted if he wins another ring without Kevin Durant. Curry could also bag his first Finals MVP. These accomplishments are very much a possibility this year for the "Baby-Faced Assassin."

Should Steph Curry win the championship and Finals MVP trophy, it would, without question, elevate Curry's legacy. It would put him in a strong discussion to be among the top-10 players of all time.

The lack of a Finals MVP has often been used against Steph Curry. Andre Iguodala won the Finals MVP award in 2015 for the defense he played on LeBron James. KD won the two Finals MVP awards in 2017 and 2018. Winning a Finals MVP this year would essentially put an end to this talk.

Steph Curry was the first unanimous MVP in the history of the league and has revolutionized the game with this marksmanship.

A Finals MVP is the only thing missing from Curry's glittering resume. Adding that would be the icing on the cake. He also became the recipient of the inaugural Magic Johnson Western Conference finals MVP award.

He has cemented himself as the greatest shooter in the history of the NBA. He is also in the debate with Magic Johnson and Isaiah Thomas to be the greatest point guard of all time.

On top of all this, he has achieved all the aforementioned milestones with the team that drafted him. He did not need to go and pair up with another superstar for another team. All these things just add gloss to Steph Curry's illustrious career.

