Celebrities like Magic Johnson, Kylian Mbappe, and more shower their love on LeBron James on the LA Lakers front man's 37th birthday

The sports and entertainment world collided when LeBron James celebrated his 37th birthday. Already in his 19th season, the four-time MVP is still going strong.

He has been putting up excellent numbers once again in the ongoing NBA season. The King, much to the delight of his millions of fans, is clearly aging like fine wine.

In a tribute to his longevity and on-court dominance throughout the span of his career, celebrities sent their well-wishes on James' birthday. The gray-bearded King of basketball was toasted by some of the most famous athletes in the world on his birthday.

Kylian Mbappe, Beyonce and Magic Johnson are just a few of the many celebrities who showered their love and appreciation for LeBron James. The four-time NBA champion has millions of fans who never take his greatness for granted.

Magic Johnson, the man responsible for bringing King James to Hollywood, had a simple but heartfelt message for his LA Lakers brother:

Kylian Mbappe, one of the most sought-after stars in European football, hailed the 17x NBA All-Star as a 'legend', while wishing James on his birthday.

SportsCenter @SC_ESPN "Feliz cumpleaños, Leyenda", escribió Mbappé para saludar a LeBron James en el día de su cumpleaños 37. ¡De crack a crack! "Feliz cumpleaños, Leyenda", escribió Mbappé para saludar a LeBron James en el día de su cumpleaños 37. ¡De crack a crack! https://t.co/zox3nEWe6i

Former teammate and huge LeBron James fan Kendrick Perkins probably had the most real and brotherly greetings

Jay Bilas, who has covered the NBA draft for so many years, had a unique perspective of LeBron James’ entry into the league from high school. He posted a pre-draft analysis of players who will dominate basketball in the next 20 years, where Bilas was seen confidently backing James.

Jay Bilas @JayBilas Happy Birthday to @kingjames.. here's video of my analysis from his Draft night.. with fantastic hair also, by the way. Happy Birthday to @kingjames.. here's video of my analysis from his Draft night.. with fantastic hair also, by the way. https://t.co/AyRDrrYxI8

Bilas was just one of the many scouts who were already comparing King James to Magic Johnson. True enough, the current Lakers franchise player is showing the same kind of vision and passing that only the Magic man brought to the game.

Hall of Famer Isiah Thomas, who led the Detroit Pistons to back-to-back championships, calls LeBron James a basketball genius. The legendary point guard still finds it unbelievable that James never played for a big-time coach before entering the NBA.

And of course, LeBron James’ birthday will not be complete without Shannon Sharpe’s sparkling greetings and words of wisdom. One of King James’ most loyal followers is unabashedly loud when it comes to hailing the King of basketball.

shannon sharpe @ShannonSharpe HBD to my Nephew, the gr8est basketball player to ever lace them up. With the entire world watching & high expectations on your shoulders since day 1, you've defeated the odds countless times. Continue to be the leader & role model for generations to come. HBD to my Nephew, the gr8est basketball player to ever lace them up. With the entire world watching & high expectations on your shoulders since day 1, you've defeated the odds countless times. Continue to be the leader & role model for generations to come. https://t.co/iMQr2XYCfc

LeBron James is a basketball legend already at 37

The LA Lakers' best player reaches another milestone with his 37th birthday. [Photo: Los Angeles Times]

LeBron James’ records speak for themselves. It’s unbelievable how much he has accomplished in basketball. The entire basketball world should cherish it while he still laces it up to play the sport.

SportsCenter @SportsCenter LeBron James turns 37 today 👑



He's averaging 28.0 PPG, by far the most by a player age 37 or later in NBA history. LeBron James turns 37 today 👑 He's averaging 28.0 PPG, by far the most by a player age 37 or later in NBA history. https://t.co/SwjoRcIjBo

Greatness should be cheered on as the NBA is unlikely to see anything like this ever again.

Bleacher Report @BleacherReport



He's the only one in the 36K/9K/9K club @KingJames becomes the third player in NBA history to score 36K career points 👑He's the only one in the 36K/9K/9K club .@KingJames becomes the third player in NBA history to score 36K career points 👑He's the only one in the 36K/9K/9K club https://t.co/2G8Du7BQj9

The records piled up by King James are staggering.

StatMuse @statmuse



27.6 — LeBron James

26

25

24

23

22

21

20

19

18

17

16

15

14.6 — Kareem Abdul-Jabbar



Bron is averaging his most points since 2009-10 when he was 25.



(Submitted by Most PPG in a player’s 19th season:27.6 — LeBron James26252423222120191817161514.6 — Kareem Abdul-JabbarBron is averaging his most points since 2009-10 when he was 25.(Submitted by @Edwaardz Most PPG in a player’s 19th season:27.6 — LeBron James26252423222120191817161514.6 — Kareem Abdul-JabbarBron is averaging his most points since 2009-10 when he was 25. (Submitted by @Edwaardz) https://t.co/lfLV1ZJqHw

Also Read Article Continues below

Here's a toast to one of the best ever to play the game of basketball.

Edited by Diptanil Roy