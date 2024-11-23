Celtics announcer shows no hesitation in mocking Jordan Poole's brick - "There might be a chip in the backboard"

Washington Wizards guard Jordan Poole scored 23 points in a 108-96 loss to the Boston Celtics in an Emirates NBA Cup game on Friday night. However, some of his glaring lowlights caught the attention of Celtics announcers during the broadcast.

In one sequence, Poole attempted a contested three-pointer in front of Celtics center Xavier Tillman Sr., but the shot missed badly, ricocheting off the backboard and allowing Jaylen Brown to grab the rebound.

After the miss, one of the announcers remarked:

“There might be a chip in the backboard from that one.”

Later, Poole was slow to join the fast break after Bub Carrington secured a rebound. As Kyle Kuzma missed the ensuing 3-pointer, the announcer commented:

"They need to get Poole out of the game. He didn't even run down on that possession."

Hear the announcers' comments on Poole below.

Despite his missteps, Poole's performance kept the game competitive. He finished with a game-high 23 points and eight assists.

Kuzma added 21 points, while Malcolm Brogdon contributed 18 points and 10 rebounds in the loss.

For the Celtics, Jaylen Brown had 31 points and 11 rebounds despite struggling with his three-point shooting (3-for-13), and Jayson Tatum scored 16 points but missed all 10 of his attempts from deep.

Draymond Green acknowledges Jordan Poole’s growth in Washington

Draymond Green and Jordan Poole’s time together in Golden State was marked by some tension, including the infamous incident where Green punched Poole, which was caught on video.

Earlier this month, the Warriors defeated Poole’s Wizards 125-112 at Capital One Arena, with Poole scoring 24 points and Green contributing 18. After the game, Green praised Poole for how he’s adjusted to his new situation in Washington.

"You know, you come to a new situation, I've never done it, but I’ve watched a lot of it," Green said.

"But as a competitor, you just want to show everything that you can do. You want to show that you’re the guy.""I think last year he was pressing a lot. He just wanted it to happen so bad, and this year he's a lot more settled in."

Jordan Poole will return to Golden State, where he won the championship in 2022, on Jan. 18.

