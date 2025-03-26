Celtics champion’s sister makes feelings clear on Bronny James nepotism remark after Lakers Twitter claps back - “Get lives” 

Celtics champion Al Horford's sister, Anna Horford, was under the scanner for her remarks on Bronny James benefiting from nepotism. In November, Anna had said her "heart broke" for better players who deserve an opportunity in the NBA over LeBron James's eldest son.

Anna has deleted the tweet since. Bronny James's surge, on top of Lakers Twitter's callouts, may have led to her decision.

On Tuesday, she addressed that tweet while making her feelings clear to the Lakers fanbase. Anna said on X:

"Lakers twitter is dying for me to respond to a comment about Bronny from November. I don’t owe anyone an explanation, lmao. There are so many more important things to be discussing right now. Some of you genuinely need to get lives. Great to hear he’s doing well in the G-league."

In a follow-up tweet, Anna took potshots at the Lakers fanbase over the Celtics' bagging the championship last year and being primed for defending their title in June:

"Anyway… I’ll let you all know what it’s like to hold Larry (again) in June"

Bronny James dropped a career-high 39 points in the G-League on Monday against the Santa Cruz Warriors. The Lakers' 55th pick had dropped an NBA career-best 17 points and five assists while sharing the floor with Giannis Antetokounmpo against the Bucks on Thursday.

Coming into the league, Bronny didn't have the credentials of a certified NBA prospect. However, the 55th pick has shown that he can make NBA-level plays. His improved confidence has been key to his success

Bronny James is averaging 22.4 points, 5.2 rebounds, 5.1 assists and 2.0 steals, shooting 46.0%, including 37.5% from 3 in 10 G-League games.

