"Celtics are cooked": NBA fans share their two cents after Tony Brothers and Scott Foster picked as 2024 NBA Finals officials

The Boston Celtics will be facing the Dallas Mavericks in the NBA Finals on June 6, and the officials for the most prestigious event of the NBA were announced. Controversial referees Tony Brothers and Scott Foster are included in the list of officials for the series

NBA Central posted this news on their official X account. NBA fans quickly flooded the comments section to express their concerns for the game.

One fan comment predicted the fate of the Boston camp given their bad history of calls with the aforementioned referee.

"Scott Foster AND Tony Brothers? Celtics are cooked"

Other fans joined in to express their dismay over the selection of the referees as well.

"Tony brothers x scott foster a diabolical linkup," @SOLinGOLD said,.

"tony brothers & scott foster in the finals should be illegal," @Bxnchero said.

"Tony Brothers and Scott Foster about to make the NBA Finals all about themselves," @hasty_mcnasty said.

Some fans specifically targeted Tony Brothers trolling him for getting a chance to officiate such a big event.

"How does Tony brothers still have a job much less get in the finals," @CelticsAdam34.

"Tony Brothers is a troll how is he officiating?"

The Jayson Tatum-led Celts will play Game 1 of the NBA Finals against the Dallas Mavericks at TD Garden on June 6. The game is scheduled to tip off at 6:30 p.m. ET and will be telecast on ABC Network.

The rough history between Tony Brothers and the Boston Celtics

The reaction of the fans to Tony Brothers officiating the NBA finals is because of the rough history between him and Boston in recent years. One of the most infamous incidents involving Brothers and the Green and White is from the 2018 Eastern Conference finals. The Boston camp was facing the Philadelphia 76ers and was on the verge of sweeping them in Game 4 to advance to the Finals.

However, the tide turned and Philly crushed Boston to force a Game 5. The final score of the game was 103-92. Both Scott Foster and Tony Brothers officiated that game. The officials dished out 28 fouls against the Celtics and had called three technical fouls against them as well.

Over a 12-game stretch from 2015-2022, Boston went just 2-10 in playoff games officiated by Brothers.

Meanwhile, Scott Foster is infamous for handing out quick technical fouls to players.