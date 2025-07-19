"Celtics fans finna be pissed" - NBA fans erupt as Lakers acquire Marcus Smart in $11million move for to solidify backcourt depth

The report from ESPN's Shams Charania that Marcus Smart had signed with the LA Lakers sent NBA fans into a frenzy. The senior NBA Insider reported that the former Boston Celtics player signed a two-year, $11 million deal with the Lakers.Smart had previously signed a 4-year, $76,487,996 contract with the Celtics just a season before he was traded to the Memphis Grizzlies. In the third year of his contract, Smart played for the Washington Wizards. He signed a buyout with the Wizards, with one year still left on his contract, to join the Lakers.The report of Smart playing in the Lakers uniform prompted some fans to comment on the unusual move, including NBA reporter Kevin O'Connor.&quot;Smart in a Lakers uniform is gonna take some getting used to.&quot;Kevin O'Connor @KevinOConnorNBALINKSmart in a Lakers uniform is gonna take some getting used toMeanwhile, a fan wrote that adding DeAndre Ayton and Marcus Smart would not make the Lakers any stronger than they were last season.&quot;Adding Ayton and Smart doesn’t change anything for the Lakers.&quot;TB EGO @TomBradyEgoLINKAdding Ayton and Smart doesn’t change anything for the LakersHowever, for some fans, it was a great trade move by the team.&quot;Very big pickup for the lakers here, Needle has just moved, He isn’t scared to get on Luka if need be as well, Lakers are now for sure top 3 in the west.&quot;Virgo_Kid @BeeShady_VirgoLINKVery big pickup for the lakers here, Needle has just moved, He isn’t scared to get on Luka if need be as well, Lakers are now for sure top 3 in the westA fan was hopeful for the Lakers' perimeter defense with Smart being on the roster.&quot;Excellent move for a team needing a perimeter defender. And cheap, too.&quot;Matt Infante @MattInfanteLINKExcellent move for a team needing a perimeter defender. And cheap, too.A fan wrote that Smart's offensive game would improve when he plays alongside all-time great playmakers like LeBron James and Luka Doncic, especially with his improved 3-point shooting.&quot;Ah nothing goes better with LeBron James than a streaky shooting point guard. I do like the value though and he’s the right guard alongside Luka.&quot;Kory Waldron @FullAccessHoopsLINKAh nothing goes better with LeBron James than a streaky shooting point guard. I do like the value though and he’s the right guard alongside LukaA fan hilariously wrote that Smart was following in the footsteps of Celtics great Rajon Rondo, who won a title with the Celtics and his second with the Lakers.&quot;I see he wants to follow the legacy of Rajon Rondo.&quot;𝔸𝕔𝕖♠️🇳🇬☠️ THE KENDRICKSLAYER @JohnnyACE562LINKI see he wants to follow the legacy of Rajon Rondo.Marcus Smart had an excellent career with the Boston Celtics, where is also won the DPOY, and a user expected fury from the Celtics fans.&quot;Celtics fans finna be pissed fairsss.&quot;ᴅ ʀ ᴇ ᴡ @FeelLikeDrewLINKCeltics fans finna be pissed fairsssCan Marcus Smart's addition help the Lakers?Marcus Smart's addition can be a great move by the Lakers from so many angles. He is a great defensive player with a contagious energy on the court. One of the most neglected aspects of Smart's game is his ability to shoot open 3-pointers, which could be a significant asset for the Lakers.Smart is one of the best all-time perimeter defenders, winning the NBA Defensive Player of the Year award for the 2021–22 season. While his impact has been massively hit in the last few years, it has primarily been due to injuries and being moved around.With a potential stable role, Marcus Smart could bolster the Lakers' perimeter defense and make a significant contribution with his leadership. In 11 seasons, Smart has averaged 10.6 points, 3.4 rebounds, 4.6 assists, and 1.6 steals per game.