  • "Celtics fans finna be pissed" - NBA fans erupt as Lakers acquire Marcus Smart in $11million move for to solidify backcourt depth

"Celtics fans finna be pissed" - NBA fans erupt as Lakers acquire Marcus Smart in $11million move for to solidify backcourt depth

By Nandjee Ranjan
Published Jul 19, 2025 22:36 GMT
Orlando Magic v Washington Wizards - Source: Getty
NBA fans reacted to the Lakers signing Marcus Smart [Picture Credit: Getty]

The report from ESPN's Shams Charania that Marcus Smart had signed with the LA Lakers sent NBA fans into a frenzy. The senior NBA Insider reported that the former Boston Celtics player signed a two-year, $11 million deal with the Lakers.

Smart had previously signed a 4-year, $76,487,996 contract with the Celtics just a season before he was traded to the Memphis Grizzlies. In the third year of his contract, Smart played for the Washington Wizards. He signed a buyout with the Wizards, with one year still left on his contract, to join the Lakers.

The report of Smart playing in the Lakers uniform prompted some fans to comment on the unusual move, including NBA reporter Kevin O'Connor.

"Smart in a Lakers uniform is gonna take some getting used to."
Meanwhile, a fan wrote that adding DeAndre Ayton and Marcus Smart would not make the Lakers any stronger than they were last season.

"Adding Ayton and Smart doesn’t change anything for the Lakers."
However, for some fans, it was a great trade move by the team.

"Very big pickup for the lakers here, Needle has just moved, He isn’t scared to get on Luka if need be as well, Lakers are now for sure top 3 in the west."
A fan was hopeful for the Lakers' perimeter defense with Smart being on the roster.

"Excellent move for a team needing a perimeter defender. And cheap, too."
A fan wrote that Smart's offensive game would improve when he plays alongside all-time great playmakers like LeBron James and Luka Doncic, especially with his improved 3-point shooting.

"Ah nothing goes better with LeBron James than a streaky shooting point guard. I do like the value though and he’s the right guard alongside Luka."
A fan hilariously wrote that Smart was following in the footsteps of Celtics great Rajon Rondo, who won a title with the Celtics and his second with the Lakers.

"I see he wants to follow the legacy of Rajon Rondo."
Marcus Smart had an excellent career with the Boston Celtics, where is also won the DPOY, and a user expected fury from the Celtics fans.

"Celtics fans finna be pissed fairsss."
Can Marcus Smart's addition help the Lakers?

Marcus Smart's addition can be a great move by the Lakers from so many angles. He is a great defensive player with a contagious energy on the court. One of the most neglected aspects of Smart's game is his ability to shoot open 3-pointers, which could be a significant asset for the Lakers.

Smart is one of the best all-time perimeter defenders, winning the NBA Defensive Player of the Year award for the 2021–22 season. While his impact has been massively hit in the last few years, it has primarily been due to injuries and being moved around.

With a potential stable role, Marcus Smart could bolster the Lakers' perimeter defense and make a significant contribution with his leadership. In 11 seasons, Smart has averaged 10.6 points, 3.4 rebounds, 4.6 assists, and 1.6 steals per game.

Nandjee Ranjan

Nandjee Ranjan

Nandjee Ranjan is a journalist covering the NBA and WNBA at Sportskeeda whose passion for basketball dates back to his childhood when he enjoyed playing the sport in school.

Nandjee finds his heart divided between two NBA powerhouses: the LA Lakers and the Golden State Warriors. He idolizes LeBron James and his leadership, while he appreciates the Warriors' dynamic and team-oriented style of play.
Basketball, for Nandjee, isn't just a sport but a holistic approach to fitness and well-being. He's been drawn to team sports, finding fulfillment in the physical engagement basketball offers.

With years of following basketball, Nandjee contextualizes historical events and player performances. He believes in conducting thorough research before writing, only taking information from reliable sources. He doesn’t mind taking more time to write an articles, as long as it is 100% accurate for his readers’ benefit.

During his leisure hours, Nandjee finds relaxation by reading books.

Edited by Vaishnavi Iyer
