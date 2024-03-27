Celtics fans mock former NBA champ Kendrick Perkins for siding with Knicks: "They don't know you"

Former Boston Celtics big man Kendrick Perkins was slammed by the franchise fans for supporting the New York Knicks. On March 26, he took to X/Twitter to share how the Knicks were closing in on the Milwaukee Bucks and were just 2.5 games away. This statement of his earned immense backlash from fans who called out the former NBA champion. The Celtics, his former team, have been the team to beat this season and were the first to qualify for the playoffs.

Here's a look at Perkins's tweet:

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

One of the fans minced no words and wrote:

"They don’t know you:

Expand Tweet

More reactions followed.

Celtics fans slammed Kendrick Perkins for siding with the Knicks

Perkins was drafted in the first round with the 27th pick of the 2003 NBA Draft by the Memphis Grizzlies. However, they traded him immediately along with Marcus Banks to the Celtics for Troy Bell and Dahntay Jones. He spent eight seasons with the side, averaging 6.4 points and 6.1 rebounds.

This season, Kendrick Perkins has been vocal about his support for the Knicks. Earlier, he had said no team in the league other than Boston could stop the Knicks juggernaut, who are on a two-game winning streak, and currently 43-28 in the East.

Kendrick Perkins slams Pistons head coach Monty Williams for his comments against the Knicks

Such has been his attention towards the Knicks that Kendrick Perkins was not having any of it when Detroit Pistons coach Monty Williams tore into New York after their 124-99 blowout win over Detroit earlier this week. Speaking on Tuesday's episode of ESPN's "First Take," the center called out at Williams for his comments.

"You're 12-60. You have the worst record in the NBA. You can't get mad at the Knicks because they're doing their job. If you wanted to stop it, you should have game planned or trapped the man to slow him down. The Knicks did nothing wrong. This is professional basketball. We're talking about grown men. Again, Monty Williams is upset at the wrong person or the wrong team," Perkins said.

The Knicks are considered one of the hotshot teams this season and are expected to make a deeper run in the playoffs. Last year, they made the second round before going down to the Miami Heat. This time around, they will hope to stake their claim on the title. What they do have is Kendrick Perkins' massive support.