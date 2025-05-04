Despite some injury concerns, the Boston Celtics were still able to get past the Orlando Magic in the first round.

Now, they're moving on to the next opponent, the New York Knicks. As such, it only makes sense that things get a little heated on social media, with fans going back and forth on X.

However, one didn't expect a player to also get tangled up in this. That's why when one fan caught Jrue Holiday liking a post that mocked Karl-Anthony Towns, the fans lost it.

The clip showed Towns, who's usually poked fun at for his voice and mannerisms, as if he were Giannis Antetokounmpo confronting Tyrese Haliburton's dad.

Here are some of the best reactions:

"Knicks fan but that is hilarious," a fan commented.

"it's always hilarious to see athletes like freaky or weird reels on IG," one fan said.

"If he locks up Brunson and then Mitchell than he can like whatever brainrot content he wants," another one said.

Other fans didn't appreciate it that much:

"Bro is about to play against Kat in a few days wtf is he doing," one fan asked.

"He gonna get humbled fr," another one chimed in.

Holiday missed the last three games of the first-round matchup with the Magic with a right hamstring strain, and you could see how much the Celtics missed his veteran leadership and pesky defense.

He's now inching closer to a return and listed as day-to-day for Game 1 vs. the Knicks on Monday night.

Jrue Holiday wins NBA Sportsmanship Award

Despite this, Jrue Holiday is known, beloved and respected around the league for his humble demeanor and his sportsmanship.

He was even given the 2024-25 NBA Sportsmanship Award on Tuesday, becoming the first player in franchise history to get this honor.

When asked about that, coach Joe Mazzulla had nothing but praise for the two-time NBA champion, not only for the way he plays the game but also for how he approaches life and treats everybody:

“I mean, he’s, both on and off the court, just a very selfless human being,” Mazzulla said on Saturday. “He’s always trying to be a great teammate, not only to guys in the locker room, but to his wife, his kids, the community. I think there’s a lot of guys on our team that deserve that award, but I’m glad that he got it, and he deserves it just because of the consistency of who he is regardless of the environment that he’s in.”

Holiday's character is well-known, as he even briefly walked away from the game to take care of his ill wife almost a decade ago.

