"Celtics are frauds" - NBA Twitter explodes as Donovan Mitchell's heroics steer Cavaliers past Boston after trailing 25-3

Donovan Mitchell erupted for 41 points, leading the Eastern Conference-leading Cleveland Cavaliers to a stunning comeback from 22 points down to defeat the defending champion Boston Celtics at TD Garden on Friday. His heroics earned praise from fans, who didn’t hold back in celebrating the performance.

Mitchell logged a team-high 35 minutes, shooting 13-for-26, including 5-for-12 from 3. He was nearly automatic from the free-throw line, knocking down 10 of 11 attempts, while also contributing five assists, helping the Cavaliers storm back after trailing 25-3 to start the game.

With Jayson Tatum delivering a 46-point, 16-rebound performance for Boston, fans wasted no time hyping up Mitchell and taking shots at the Celtics.

“Spida is top 5 in the league,” one fan said.

“THATS MY F*****G MVP,” another commented.

“Celtics are frauds,” another added.

With both Mitchell and Tatum putting up 40-point performances, comparisons were inevitable.

“Way better than Tatum,” one said.

“He played like the rent was due,” another said.

“Owned Tatum,” another added.

While Mitchell led the way, he had plenty of help from his teammates. Darius Garland added 20 points and seven assists, while Evan Mobley (17 points, 12 rebounds), De’Andre Hunter (12 points, five rebounds) and Jarrett Allen (10 points, four rebounds) all contributed to the victory.

For the Celtics, Jaylen Brown stepped up with 37 points, while Derrick White chipped in 16 as Boston played without Kristaps Porzingis and Jrue Holiday.

Donovan Mitchell keeps Cavaliers grounded despite big win

With their comeback victory over Boston, the Cavaliers are now just one win away from 50 on the season. They improved to 49-10 and extended their winning streak to nine games.

However, Donovan Mitchell made it clear that the team can’t get complacent.

“We’ve done a lot of really good things this season, but I keep telling my guys, ‘We haven’t done anything,’” he said postgame.

“All the hype, the 15-0, we haven’t done anything yet. These guys (Celtics), this is our measuring stick. We want to continue to get to where they’re at.”

With Donovan Mitchell leading the charge at 24.0 points, 4.8 assists and 4.3 rebounds per game, the Cavs hold a 7.5-game lead over the 42-18 Celtics.

Cleveland will start March with three games in four days, facing the Portland Trail Blazers, Chicago Bulls and Miami Heat.

