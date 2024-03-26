Celtics guard Jrue Holiday shocks Draymond Green with his family's love for Lakers & LeBron James

This summer, Jrue Holiday found himself go from the Milwaukee Bucks to the Boston Celtics. Now with his new team, the All-Star guard opened up on how his family continues to support their most historic rival.

While on "The Draymond Green Show," Holiday covered a wide range of topics. Among the things brought up is how his family openly chooses not to wear his team's gear. When they came to see Holiday play in Boston earlier this year, they were supporting the LA Lakers.

"All my family, to this day, still Laker fans," Holiday said. "I got family that came to the game in Boston with Lakers stuff on. I'm like you got me messed up."

While he might play on the Celtics now, Holiday is still a native of California. He grew up in Chatsworth, and played his college ball at UCLA. With Holiday's family still based out there, they've made their alligance clear in this historic rivalry.

The addition of Holiday has helped Boston solidify themselves as one of the top teams in the NBA. With just a few weeks to go in the regular season, they have the top overall record at 57-15. As for Holiday, he is averaging 12.8 points, 5.4 rebounds and 4.9 assists this season.

Jrue Holiday reflects on new defensive role with Boston Celtics

For most of his career, Jrue Holiday has been viewed as one of most underrated players in the NBA. While his numbers never jump off the page, he is a highly impactful player on both ends of the floor.

When it comes to defensive guards in the league, Holiday is near the top of the list. Since entering the league back in 2009, he's been named to an All-Defense team on five separate occasions. Holiday is mainly a point-of-attack defender, but the Boston Celtics are using him a bit differently this year.

With Derrick White alongside him in the backcourt, the Celtics are able to utilize Holiday in different ways. During his interview with Draymond Green, he talked about this change and what he likes about it.

"Being a roamer, disrupting, has been so fun to me," Holiday said. "It's been so fun because I see the game in a different way now...I've started to catch what Joe is thinking defensively before he tells me."

Not only is Holiday enjoying his new role with the Celtics, but it's netting positive results as well. Boston currently has the second-highest defensive rating in the league at 110.7. Only the Minnesota Timberwolves (108.3) are above them.

It was a tough summer for Holiday getting traded and re-routed, but things have worked out well for him. With Boston, he once again finds himself with a good opportunity to compete for an NBA championship.