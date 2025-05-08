Celtics HC Joe Mazzulla defends late-game decision-making amid harsh criticism on playcalling

Joe Mazzulla is catching heat from Boston Celtics fans after his team blew another 20-point lead and dropped Game 2 of their second-round series to the New York Knicks on Wednesday at TD Garden.

With just seconds remaining, Jalen Brunson sank two clutch free throws to give the Knicks a 91-90 lead. Despite having a timeout left and 12.7 seconds on the clock, the Celtics chose not to call it. Instead, Jayson Tatum drove into traffic.

That decision backfired as his pass was intercepted by Mikal Bridges, who also came up with the game-winning steal in Game 1. In his postgame remarks, Mazzulla defended not calling timeout, saying the Celtics were exploiting matchups.

“Had one left, got a good look on the exact same play 20 seconds earlier,” he said. “Tried to execute the exact same thing, they did a better job of their lower pickup point.

“So, good full-court setting, they subbed out (Karl-Anthony) Towns, weren't able to sub out Brunson, had action there, and just didn't execute.”

Boston had entered the fourth quarter up 73-61, but once again, New York closed strong.

The Knicks outpaced the Celtics 30-17 in the final period, with Mikal Bridges, who hadn’t scored all game, erupting for 14 points in the fourth and finishing it off with another clutch steal.

It was a near carbon copy of Game 1, where the Celtics also squandered a 20-point lead and lost on a late Bridges steal.

Kendrick Perkins calls out Joe Mazzulla, Celtics stars after Game 2 meltdown

After the game, former Celtics champ Kendrick Perkins called out Joe Mazzulla, Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown for their collapse.

Tatum finished with 13 points and 14 boards on 5-for-19 shooting, while Brown posted 20 points on 8-for-23 shooting with six turnovers.

“Joe, Tatum, Brown and the Celtics need their a** whipped!!! Another embarrassing performance at home,” Perkins tweeted.

The Celtics had swept all four regular-season meetings with the Knicks, including three blowouts, making these playoff losses even more shocking.

Game 3 shifts to Madison Square Garden on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET, with Boston now in must-win mode, as no team has ever come back from a 3-0 deficit in a playoff series.

