Celtics Mock Trade: Derrick White deal completes role player exodus as 39.7% 3-pt shooter arrives

The Boston Celtics failed to become back-to-back champions as their journey ended in the conference semifinals. The New York Knicks knocked out the 2024 champions 4-2, with Jayson Tatum suffering a torn Achilles tendon in Game 4 on May 12.

Heading into the offseason, the Celtics faced a decision to break up their 2024 championship-winning squad — and they did. Boston traded Jrue Holiday and Kristaps Porzingis ahead of a potential Tatum-less season.

Tatum's injury is expected to keep him out for most of the 2025-26 campaign. Jaylen Brown is also recovering from a right knee arthroscopic debridement procedure. It has left the Celtics with their role players who have been excellent for them in the past few years; however, they're not proven roster leaders.

Derrick White is part of that group, and rumors about him being available for trade have been circulating.

Let's take a look at a scenario sending White to the Toronto Raptors. It is a three-team trade that would bring Duncan Robinson, a 39.7% 3-point shooter, and two solid role players to Boston.

Celtics Mock Trade: Derrick White deal completes role player exodus

The Miami Heat have struggled to make an impact after Jimmy Butler was traded to the Warriors in February. The Cavaliers swept them in the first round, and they will likely look for solid third option to pair alongside Bam Adebayo and Tyler Herro.

Meanwhile, the Raptors had a disappointing run, missing out on the playoffs and finished11th in the Eastern Conference.

Here's a mock trade involving Derrick White and Duncan Robinson.

Celtics receive:

Duncan Robinson

Gradey Dick

Keshad Johnson

2025 first round pick via Warriors (No. 20)

2025 first-round pick (No. 9)

2027 first-round pick (unprotected)

2029 first-round pick (unprotected)

Raptors receive:

Derrick White

Miami Heat receive:

RJ Barrett

In this scenario, the Celtics end up with three solid role players, including an elite threat from beyond the arc. They also get some draft capital, which they can use in future trades.

The Heat receive RJ Barrett, a strong third or even a second option. The Raptors get White, who has proven that he is his clutch, and can deliver when he's needed the most.

