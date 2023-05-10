"Celtics need Ime" - Sixers fans troll Jayson Tatum and crew after they are trashed at home in Game 5 

Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics are hearing a lot of noise from fans as they lose to the Philadelphia 76ers 115-103 on Tuesday night. Philly now has the advantage with a 3-2 series lead after winning in Game 5.

Despite Tatum's efforts to keep the game within reach, none of the other Celtics players were able to efficiently support their superstar.

Sixers fans are now mocking the Celtics for getting destroyed at home. While everyone was expecting Boston to win at the Garden, Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey made sure that didn't happen.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

As a result, some fans are putting the blame on the coaching staff. One Sixers fan even trolled the Celtics by stating that they shouldn't have fired Ime Udoka.

@RatiodByTrey tweeted: "Celtics need ime"

Boston fans still hopeful that Jayson Tatum and the Celtics can win the series

Philadelphia 76ers v Boston Celtics - Game Five

Despite Jayson Tatum's efforts to try to win Game 5 at home, the Boston Celtics came up short against the Philadelphia 76ers. Tatum attempted to carry his team to victory with a double-double outing after adding 36 points and 10 rebounds. Unfortunately for him, his only backup was Jaylen Brown, who put up 24 points and six rebounds.

The Sixers were the better team overall as five of their players were in double-scoring figures. Meanwhile, the Celtics only had three guys in double-scoring figures, and that same trio did most of the work in Game 5. With the lack of help and team chemistry, Boston's defeat was inevitable.

However, Celtics fans are still hopeful that Jayson Tatum and the rest of the squad can come up with a miracle in Game 6 and push the Eastern Conference semi-finals series to a Game 7.

While that's not impossible to achieve, the rest of the Boston roster will have to play with some urgency come Game 6.

Here's what some fans had to say:

@Cucci16050005 tweeted: "Boston gonna beat those boys in 7! Guarantee my Celtics won't go down without a fight!"

Cucci @Cucci16050005 @TheHoopCentral Boston gonna beat those boys in 7! Guarantee my Celtics won't go down without a fight! @TheHoopCentral Boston gonna beat those boys in 7! Guarantee my Celtics won't go down without a fight!

@beendatmk tweeted: "Celtics in 7"

@xmarleone1 tweeted: "celtics in 7 bookmark"

@Kotasiri tweeted: "Watch this go to seven"

@PopeyesGotRats tweeted: "It’s still gonna be warriors vs celtics nba finals"

. @PopeyesGotRats @TheHoopCentral It’s still gonna be warriors vs celtics nba finals @TheHoopCentral It’s still gonna be warriors vs celtics nba finals

Game 6 is set to take place in Philly on Thursday night.

Poll : 0 votes