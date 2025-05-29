Celtics predicted to acquire Giannis Antetokounmpo despite looming apron constraints

Giannis Antetokounmpo's future with the Milwaukee Bucks is uncertain following their 4-1 playoff exit to the Indiana Pacers. ESPN's Brian Windhorst mentioned the Boston Celtics as a possible destination for Antetokounmpo if he stays in the Eastern Conference, also linking the New York Knicks to the "Greek Freak."

"The move for Giannis, if he has the control, is to go to the East," Windhorst said. "I think you have to look at the teams that could make a trade for Giannis that the Bucks would accept, and on the other side of the trade would have a contending team.

With the Celtics, the nine-time All-Star will still be on a contending team. Unfortunately for the Boston franchise, they could enter the second apron if they absorb Antetokounmpo's three-year, $175 million contract.

That would mean plenty of penalties, including the highest level of luxury tax. Despite this, Windhorst sees it as a possibility.

"Boston would be on that list... I think New York would be on that list. There's some difficulties when you talk about aprons and second apron teams trying to make trades and that's a reality."

The Celtics are currently $227.8 million in salary, which is over the $207.8 million limit. If they remain above the financial ceiling of the second apron, it could be the team's fourth-straight season of having to spend over the salary cap.

The Knicks, on the other hand, have a bit more freedom in acquiring Giannis Antetokounmpo. Currently, they have $199.7 million in salary for the 2025-26 season.

A Western Conference team could be a candidate to land Giannis Antetokounmpo

Giannis Antetokounmpo may have turned 30 last season, but he's still one of the top players in the league. The Bucks star is someone that most teams would love to acquire if he becomes available.

Per Bleacher Report's Dan Favale, there is one Western Conference team that could make a "surprise push" for the 2021 champ. He mentioned the Memphis Grizzlies, a team that was swept in the first round of the playoffs.

"Constructing a package around Jaren Jackson Jr. or Ja Morant has to at least get the Bucks' attention," Favale wrote.

Antetokounmpo keeps the Grizzlies competitive. The 6-foot-11 big man can support young stars Ja Morant or Jaren Jackson Jr. in the postseason.

