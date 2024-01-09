Celtics’ star Jaylen Brown flaunts $15,000 Goyard Alpin set before Pacers clash.

Jaylen Brown made quite the entrance before taking on the Indiana Pacers on Monday. Brown rocked a green striped sweater. However, the highlight was his luggage. The Celtics star carried in a Goyard Alpin set, including a handheld trunk suitcase and a leather MM backpack. The set costs a whopping $15,000.

According to The RealReal, the backpack retails for around $6k, while the trunk is around $9k.

He signed a 5-year, $288 million supermax extension with the Celtics this offseason.

Jaylen Brown and Celtics fall to Pacers

The Boston Celtics lost 133-131 to the Indiana Pacers on Monday. Bennedict Mathurin hit the clinching free throws with less than a second left to beat the Celtics in Indianapolis.

The Pacers won despite losing star Tyrese Haliburton to a hamstring injury. The star guard left the game after an awkward fall in the second quarter. The team will get a further diagnosis on Haliburton after an MRI on Tuesday.

Mathurin was awarded the chance to win the game at the line after being fouled while shooting a 3-pointer in the final second. He was fouled by Kristaps Porzingis on a closeout.

Mathurin, who had 26 points on the night, made the first two to take the lead and missed the final shot on purpose to ice the game. He hit five 3-pointers in the game. Seven players scored in double figures for Indiana. Aaron Nesmith had 17, Myles Turner scored 16 and Buddy Hield added 15.

Jaylen Brown had a chance to take the late lead at the free-throw line. He was fouled on a shot with 3.2 seconds left as the game was tied at 131. However, the call was overturned and Indiana was given possession.

The two teams split their two games played over three days. They will face again on January 30.

Brown was in his bag on the other end. He scored 40 points and went 17-of-26 from the field. Jayson Tatum sat out with a banged-up ankle. Jrue Holiday added 21 points. Kristaps Porzingis contributed 19 in the loss.