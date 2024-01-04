Celtics’ star Jayson Tatum sports 400m WR holder's Richard Mille

Earlier this week, Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics had a big matchup against the OKC Thunder. Before the match was tipped off, the All-Star forward was spotted wearing a noteworthy accessory.

While his gameday fit was rather normal, it was the watch on Tatum's wrist that stood out. He was wearing a custom Richard Millie watch that costs $210,000. The piece is a special 'South Africa' theme as part of their collaboration with Wayde van Niekerk.

Van Niekerk is a South African track and field star who primarily competes in the 200 and 400 meter races. Currently, he holds the Olympic and world records for 400 meters. He also has one of the world's top times in 300 meters.

Back in 2020, Jayson Tatum inked a five-year max contract extension with the Boston Celtics. He is now in the third year of this deal, and is set to earn $32.6 million this season. The four-time All-Star is set to make $34.8 million in 2025 and has a $37 million player option for 2026.

How did Jayson Tatum perform in Celtics' big matchup vs. Thunder?

On Tuesday night, Boston Celtics vs. OKC Thunder was a matchup many had circled. It featured both the top team in the Eastern Conference as well as the No. 2 team in the Western Conference.

The battle of these top teams did not disappoint as things went down to the wire. However, it was the Thunder who ended up walking away with a 127-123 victory.

This marked just the seventh loss of the year for the Boston Celtics. Jayson Tatum did everything he could, finishing the game with 30 points, 13 rebounds and eight assists. Still, it was not enough for Boston to take down a scorching-hot Thunder squad.

The biggest standout for OKC was All-Star guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. He continued his MVP-level season by notching a stat line of 36 points, six rebounds and seven assists. Rookie of the Year favorite Chet Holmgren also played his part, finishing with 14 points, seven assists and four blocks.

Tuesday marked the 12th time this season that Jayson Tatum broke the 30-point threshold. His season-high is 45, which came in a loss to the Charlotte Hornets in November.

Similar to SGA, Tatum is in the midst of an MVP caliber season of his own. Through 31 games, he is averaging 27.0 points, 8.5 rebounds and 4.5 assists. Even with their loss to the Thunder, Tatum and the Celtics still have the best record in the league at 26-7.

Following this loss, Boston now only has a two-and-a-half game lead over the Milwaukee Bucks. They have two days off the recover and reset after the matchup with OKC. The Celtics are slated to be back in action on Friday against the Utah Jazz.