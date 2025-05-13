"Celtics still gonna come back to avenge him" - NBA fans devastated as Jayson Tatum suffers season ending torn Achilles injury

On Tuesday, ESPN's Shams Charania confirmed that Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum suffered a torn right Achilles tendon. In the Celtics' 121-113 Game 4 loss against the New York Knicks on Monday, Tatum went down with a non-contact leg injury.

Tatum couldn't get up and had to be helped by the coaches and medical team on his way to the bench. The former Duke star couldn't put any weight on his right leg and had to be sat in a wheelchair as he made his way to the locker room.

Charania confirmed that the six-time All-Star underwent a successful surgery to repair the torn tendon. While there is no timetable for his return, the Celtics expect him to make a full recovery.

The All-Star forward played 40 minutes of action and had 42 points, eight rebounds and four assists. Following Boston's defeat, they're on the brink of being eliminated in the 2025 NBA playoffs.

The injury was a devastating blow to the Celtics as they try to defend their title this year. After learning about Tatum's injury, fans revealed their thoughts on X (formerly Twitter).

"He’ll be back and better.," a fan said.

"Thats a shame, watching Tatum & Brunson go head to head was sick last night," another fan was devastated.

"Praying for your recovery bro 🙏🏽🙏🏽" one fan commented.

Other fans expect good things for the Celtics and Tatum.

"Celtics still gonna come back to avenge him," a fan said.

"He will be back and playing next March. Sad way for the C’s season to end, but they will be back!" another fan commented.

"Sit out a full year and come back ready to ball fr JT 🫡🙏🏽" a hopeful fan said.

In this year's playoffs, Tatum averaged 28.1 points, 11.5 rebounds and 5.4 assists for the Celtics.

Celtics' big man is determined to step up against the Knicks after Jayson Tatum's injury

Celtics fans were speechless on Monday after they saw Jayson Tatum on the ground. Even his teammates didn't have the words to address the situation. According to Brian Windhorst, Boston's locker room was silent and no player dared to talk after their defeat.

Despite that, however, Celtics big man Kristaps Porzingis is keeping a positive mindset. KP still believes in his team that they would step up in Tatum's absence.

“We have the talent. We have a lot of talent, even with JT out,” Porzingis said via Noa Dalzell.

Tatum is a significant part of the Celtics' offense. He's the team's leading scorer in the postseason. Without him, Porzingis, Jaylen Brown and the rest need to do a lot more on the offensive end as they look to make a comeback in the series against New York.

