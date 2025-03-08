Celtics superstar Jayson Tatum’s official status for Lakers showdown revealed

The Boston Celtics will have Jayson Tatum suiting up for the marquee Saturday showdown against arch-rivals LA Lakers. The forward was not listed in the team's official injury report and is expected to take the floor against the red-hot Purple and Gold outfit at the TD Garden.

Jayson Tatum was rested in the first game of the Celtics' back-to-back against the Portland Trail Blazers. He suited up against the Philadelphia 76ers. The forward will now be in the spotlight as the Celtics look for payback following their 117-96 loss when both sides met.

"Wouldn't look at the Lakers as rivals": Jayson Tatum believes the lack of games between the two sides doesn't put them in the archrivals category

Earlier, Jayson Tatum believed that the intensity of the longstanding rivalry between the two sides has dimmed with the lack of games between the two sides.

“I mean, I obviously understand the history between the Lakers and Celtics. I would say from my time in the league, I wouldn’t look at the Lakers as rivals. We only play them twice. The teams that we play over and over again in the playoffs -- Philly would be one of them, and the other teams as well.”

He further added:

“You respect and understand the history and all the guys that wore the Lakers and Celtics uniform and what it means for the game of basketball and the NBA. It’s an honor to be a part of that, for sure, so I’m certain everybody’s looking forward to that matchup, as they do every single year."

The Lakers and the Celtics have last played a record 12 times in the NBA Finals and last met in the postseason in 2010. With the rivalry now taking the spotlight again with LA looked at as a legitimate title contender, the upcoming contest will see a battle between Tatum and Luka Doncic — two stars in the running for the face of the league honors.

