"Celtics tap out the entire second half": Kendrick Perkins roasts Boston as they trail by 40 points in National TV matchup against the Bucks

Boston Celtics vs. Milwaukee Bucks saw the two best teams in the East faced each other tonight in Fiserv Forum. The Celtics lead the East with a 29-9 record, while the Bucks trail them with a 26-12 record. The match was heavily anticipated and was nationally televised.

However, in tonight's game, the Celtics fell flat in the first half, which ended with them trailing 75-38. Upon the start of the second half, coach Joe Mazzula decided to take his starters out for the remainder of the game. At the end of the third quarter, Bucks led 111-70.

This led to fans and analysts reacting immediately. Notably, Kendrick Perkins took to X and shared his opinion on Mazzula's decision:

"Damn the Bucks made Joe and the Celtics Tap out the entire second half of a National Televised game?!!! This can’t be life"

Other fans also chimed in with their reactions,

The Celtics were playing on a back-to-back night schedule and pulled off a late comeback win against the Minnesota Timberwolves at home, continuing their 18-0 record at the TD Garden.

With Jayson Tatum's herculean 45-point effort, the Celtics overcame a double-digit deficit to win 127-120. However, this left them short-handed for tonight's game with Mazzula deciding to rest his starters after the first half. Kristaps Porzingis, who did not feature against Minnesota, played 21 minutes of the half.

How did the Milwaukee Bucks overwhelm the Boston Celtics?

Milwaukee Bucks defeated Boston Celtics 135-102 in a game they badly needed to win after losing to the Utah Jazz 132-116 at home.

The Bucks were in severe need of a solid start to the game, and that’s exactly what they got. Damian Lillard carried the offense early on, and they quickly settled into a rhythm with Giannis Antetokounpo following his lead.

Milwaukee led 41-23 at the end of the first quarter thanks to a 20-6 surge by the end of the quarter.

Bobby Portis and Giannis combined for a 20-0 run in the second quarter. The Bucks went on a 25-0 run overall before Celtics finally scored.

Bucks had a commanding 75-38 lead after two quarters, partly thanks to that considerable margin. The Celtics started the second half without any of its starters. As one might expect, they would not back down on this one. Milwaukee led 111-70 at the end of the third quarter.

The 75-38 halftime lead for Milwaukee was their fourth-largest lead heading into the break of their franchise.

Giannis finished the game with 24 points, 12 rebounds and six assists in 26 minutes of play. Lillard finished with 21 points, four assists and four rebounds in 27 minutes of play.