Celtics trade news: Kyrie Irving envisioned massive big 4 in 2018 ft. Kevin Durant, Anthony Davis and $314M star

After the jaw-dropping Luka Doncic-Anthony Davis trade, AD and Kyrie Irving will finally have a chance to compete alongside one another for an NBA title. According to Irving, however, he and Anthony Davis have been trying to link up in pursuit of a championship for years now.

While speaking with members of the media for the first time since the trade, Irving revealed that he wanted Anthony Davis and Kevin Durant to join him in Boston years back so that the pair could join him and Jayson Tatum in creating a big four.

At the time, Danny Ainge, who is now the General Manager of the Jazz, was working behind the scenes in Boston to make the vision come to life, however, the trade rumors rocked the Celtics locker room. Irving said, via SI:

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"We all had that vision together to play in Boston In 2018, it was a dream for Kyrie, AD, KD to be on one team and still keep JT and let him grow and then see how that goes. But back then, those young guys weren't ready to be in trade rumors, man.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

"Our locker room splintered after that, once they found out. It wasn't JT or (Jaylen Brown), but our locker room splintered once they started figuring out the trade rumors, and our season started going a whole different way."

After the 2018-19 season, Irving parted ways with the Celtics, while Jayson Tatum, who signed a five-year, $314 million contract extension, and Jaylen Brown cemented their place as franchise stars by growing into their respective roles and winning a championship years later.

Dallas Mavericks reportedly looking to pair Kevin Durant with Kyrie Irving and Anthony Davis while Golden State reportedly works to land Durant

While the Dallas Mavericks left the NBA community stunned with their decision to trade Luka Doncic for Anthony Davis, The Athletic's trio of NBA reporters Sam Amick, David Aldridge and Anthony Slater reported that the Mavericks are looking to acquire Kevin Durant from the Suns to pair him with Irving and Davis.

Of course, as the trio also reported, a blockbuster deal that would land Kevin Durant in Dallas seems rather unlikely given his contract, and the Mavericks' cap space.

At the same time, Sam Amick also reported on Tuesday that the Golden State Warriors have been looking to re-acquire Kevin Durant. After talks on Tuesday morning, Golden State was left with, quote, "some frustration," however, Tuesday night, further reports emerged indicating Golden State's desire to land KD.

According to Arizona Sports' John Gambadoro and The Stein Line's Jake Fischer, the Warriors are aggressively pursuing Durant before tomorrow's NBA Trade Deadline.

The big question, of course, is whether Golden State is able to pull the move off.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Boston Celtics Nation! You can check out the latest Boston Celtics Schedule and dive into the Celtics Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.