Celtics Trade Rumors: Boston fielding calls for Jaylen Brown after saving $180,000,000 in tax penalties 

Amid the Boston Celtics' major shakeup to save money in tax penalties, Jaylen Brown's name has floated around in the latest NBA trade rumors. ESPN's Shams Charania confirmed the rumors after reporting that the Celtics are taking calls on the former NBA Finals MVP.
Boston's preference remains to keep Brown, but if a team matches the Celtics' sky-high asking price, things could change. Here's what Charania said on Tuesday on Sportscenter:
“The Celtics are getting offers, calls on both Jaylen Brown and Derrick White. Their preference has been to keep both players. They are listening, but will a team get there?”
Brown is under contract for four years after signing a $285,393,640 max extension in the 2023 offseason. The All-Star forward has turned into one of the best two-way players and leaders in the league. Brown won the finals MVP over Tatum a year ago and could be viewed as a potent centerpiece on a contender because of his stacked resume.
The Celtics will get to save way more than the $180,000,000 tax penalty, which they did after trading Kristaps Porzingis to the Hawks and Jrue Holiday to the Trail Blazers, if they move on from Brown's $53,142,264 contract next season.
Boston Celtics Nation! You can check out the latest Boston Celtics Schedule and dive into the Celtics Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.