Celtics Trade Rumors: Jaylen Brown and Derrick White receiving massive interest from teams picking inside Top 10

The Boston Celtics are at the forefront of quite a few trade rumors, especially after they traded Jrue Holiday and Kristaps Porzingis within the last 72 hours. It seems like the Green and White have decided to build a revamped roster for the upcoming season with the absence of Jayson Tatum in mind.

Tatum tore his Achilles tendon in game 4 of the conference semifinals against the Knicks. He is expected to miss the majority of the 2025-26 season while recovering from the injury. The fans are looking forward to the trade list and it looks like it is either Jaylen Brown, Derrick White, or both.

On Wednesday's episode of 'First Take,' ESPN journalist Brian Windhorst revealed that several teams in the top 10 are interest in Brown and White.

"There are teams in the top 10 who are making offers, top 10 of the draft tonight," Windhorst said. "You would potentially be able to get replacement players and a draft pick."

Later on, Windhorst questioned if Celtics general manager, Brad Stevens, liked Brown and White enough to not consider the deals on the table. However, he agreed with Stephen A. Smith, who had previously expressed confidence in Brown and White remaining with the Celtics and playing with the revamped roster in the upcoming season.

Report: Boston Celtics looking to trade up for a chance at lottery pick in the NBA draft

The Boston Celtics had a fairly successful run this season given that they made it to the conference semi-finals. However, from the perspective of the defending champions, their run this season was not what they had planned for themselves.

The Green and White have started taking the necessary measures to live up to their expectations next season, and the first move was to break up their 2024 championship roster and start an overhaul.

It looks like the next step is to get their hands on a lottery pick. On Tuesday, Steve Bulpett from Heavy Sports reported that Boston might be looking to trade their way into the draft lottery.

The Celtics have not picked in the lottery since 2020, and they are holding the 28th pick this season. According to Bulpett, Boston is interested in projected lottery pick Kasparas Jakucionis. The 6-foot-6 guard from Illinois fits their plans for future and him being just 19-years-old speaks of the immense potential he has to be a future superstar.

