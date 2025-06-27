Celtics VP makes stance clear on Jaylen Brown and Derrick White trade

The Boston Celtics front office has finally commented on the trade rumors surrounding Jaylen Brown and Derrick White. Vice President of Basketball Operations and Team Counsel Mike Zarren seemingly confirmed that they are listening to offers, though nothing has gained their serious attention.

ESPN's Shams Charania reported on Tuesday that the Celtics are getting calls from around the NBA regarding the availability of Brown and White. It happened after Boston traded Jrue Holiday to the Portland Trail Blazers and Kristaps Porzingis to the Atlanta Hawks.

Speaking to the media on Thursday, CLNS Boston's Noa Dalzell asked Zarren about the team's plans for Brown and White. The exec explained that they are not close to seriously trading both players, though it seemed like they are listening to offers.

"Those two guys are really, really great players and there hasn’t been anything close to seriously trading them," Zarren said. "I'm not sure where all that reporting came from."

With the Boston Celtics in the second apron and unlikely to contend for a title next season due to Jayson Tatum's expected absence with an Achilles injury, it was time for them to free up some money and not pay an absurd amount of luxury tax.

The dominoes started falling with Jrue Holiday getting traded to the Portland Trail Blazers for Anfernee Simons, followed by Kristaps Porzingis being sent to the Atlanta Hawks in a three-way trade involving the Brooklyn Nets.

As for Jaylen Brown and Derrick White, they're two of the best guards in the NBA. Brown was the 2024 NBA Finals MVP, while White is the prototypical x-factor who could help a team win a championship.

Several NBA teams showed interest in Jaylen Brown before draft

Several NBA teams showed interest in Jaylen Brown before draft. (Photo: IMAGN)

At just 28 years old, Jaylen Brown is entering his prime, so it's no surprise that teams are interested in acquiring him. ESPN's Brian Windhorst reported before the NBA draft that several teams in the lottery made offers to the Boston Celtics to get Brown.

There weren't plenty of trades during the draft, but things are expected to ramp up as free agency continues throughout the summer. ClutchPoints' Brett Siegel reported that the Utah Jazz was one of the teams that made an offer for Brown. The Jazz had the fifth pick, which they eventually used to draft Ace Bailey out of Rutgers.

The Jazz have some Celtics connections as well, with Danny Ainge serving as the CEO, while his son, Austin, is the president of basketball operations.

