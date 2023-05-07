Celtics vs. 76ers injury report: Lineup for Game 4 Eastern Conference Semifinals (May 7, 2023)

The Celtics and 76ers will look to leave Game 4 with victorious before heading back to Boston's TD Garden with the best-of-seven series at 2-1. Boston has its eyes set on a commanding 3-1 lead, while Philadelphia will look to bounce back from a disappointing Game 3 performance to even the odds at 2-2.

In a crucial Game 4 matchup, Marcus Smart (left ankle sprain) and Joel Embiid (right knee sprain) are listed as questionable in each of their teams' injury reports. But due to the urgency that the contests presents, both teams could use their players.

Marcus Smart so far, has played in all games of the semifinalswith an average of 14.0 points on 44.4% shooting, 4.3 assists and 3.7 rebounds.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

As for Joel Embiid, in the two games that he has played in this second-round series, he has averaged 22.5 points on 46.4% shooting, 8.0 rebounds and 4.5 blocks.

In the scenario where both players are out, the starting lineups for both teams will be tweaked with the necessary replacement that would fit well under matchup expectations.

For the Celtics, Derrick White move to the point guard position, while Grant Williams could be an interesting insertion at the power forward position alongside Al Horford at the center position. Williams also brings that defensive tenacity that Smart is best known for, while also providing 3-point shooting that helps in spacing the floor for the Celtics' offense.

The Celtics could also look into bringing Malcolm Brogdon to the starting lineup under the point guard position alongside Derrick White in the backcourt to aid White in playmaking duties.

Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown remain with the starters as they are the focal point of the Celtics' offense.

For the 76ers, Paul Reed would be the best choice to replace Joel Embiid at the starting center position as he provides decent rim protection that the starters need down low against the firepower of Boston.

James Harden, Tyrese Maxey and Tobias Harris will remain in the starting lineup for the 76ers.

76ers coach Doc Rivers on James Harden's struggles against the Boston Celtics

After dropping an electric 45-point performance against Boston in Game 1 to put his 76ers up 1-0, Harden has struggled to match or even come close to that MVP-like performance over his past two games.

In Games 2 and 3, Harden averaged 14.0 points on 17.9% shooting, including 15.4% from 3-point range, 8.0 rebounds and 7.5 assists.

Following the loss in Game 3, 76ers coach Doc Rivers gave his thoughts regarding his All-Star's struggles.

"They’re helping on everybody’s drives so they’re bringing people and James has to make the right decision," Rivers said. "We showed him two big shots down the stretch, those are good shots. I asked him ‘You want those shots?’ he said ‘Yeah’ and I said ‘We’ll live with those, too. We just need you to be aggressive and take them.’ We’ll be fine.”

Rivers acknowledged the importance of Harden staying aggressive against the Celtics' defense for the 76ers to have any chance of coming out of the second round.

Poll : 0 votes