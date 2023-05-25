Celtics vs Heat injury report: Lineup for Game-5 Eastern Conference Finals (May 25th, 2023)

A crucial face-off is imminent between the Boston Celtics and Miami Heat, and the stakes couldn't be higher as both teams gear up for a battle that could make or break their season.

The Celtics have a tough task ahead with three losses and just one win. But, they believe that playing on the home court will help keep their hopes for a title alive. Their performance had been disappointing until game 4, when they began to show positive signs.

Celtics' superiority in perimeter shooting during their most recent competition allowed for absolute dominance and victory on the Celtics' home court. They connected on 40% of their three-point attempts, hitting 18 out of 45 shots. This sharp shooting and winning the turnover battle gave Boston the momentum they desperately needed.

Celtics vs Heat injury report

According to the injury report for Miami, Gabe Vincent, who had been instrumental for Miami throughout the playoffs, suffered an ankle sprain in the fourth quarter. He had a commendable outing, contributing 17 points, but his injury raises concerns for the Heat. He might or might not play in Game 5, since there's no certainty about his availability yet because he is listed as questionable and awaiting further evaluation.

Shams Charania @ShamsCharania Development: Miami's Gabe Vincent is listed out for Game 5 vs. Boston tonight with an ankle sprain. Development: Miami's Gabe Vincent is listed out for Game 5 vs. Boston tonight with an ankle sprain.

Vincent's potential absence further compounds Miami's injury woes. The absence of Tyler Herro due to his hand injury is currently felt and will be joined by Victor Oladipo's continued rehabilitation from his patellar tendon issue. So, the burden falls heavily on the shoulders of the remaining players.

The only injury report concern for the Celtics is that Danilo Gallinari will not be joining the team due to the continued recovery of his ACL injury.

Projected starting lineups and injury reports for Celtics vs Heat, Game 5

Projected starting lineup Miami Heat

The Heat lineup includes Gabe Vincent if he is cleared to play, alongside Max Strus, Jimmy Butler, Kevin Love, and Bam Adebayo. These players will need to bring their A-game to withstand the Celtics' resurgence and close out the series.

Boston Celtics Lineup for Game-5

Boston is expected to field a potent starting lineup in Game 5. Marcus Smart will run the point, while Derrick White will handle the shooting guard duties. Jaylen Brown will hold down the small forward position, with Al Horford and Jayson Tatum rounding out the frontcourt.

As Game 5 approaches, both teams are aware of the stakes involved. The Celtics will fight tooth and nail to extend the series, while the Heat aim to seal their ticket to the finals. The outcome would depend primarily upon the player's ability and endurance to adjust during injury time and perform essential upgrades accordingly.

