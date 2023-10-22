"Certified knower of ball" - LeBron James lauding Lamar Jackson after touchdown against Lions has fans hyped 

LeBron James has been showing off his love for football lately. The giant Cleveland Browns fan apparently can look past division rivalries and heap some praise on the rival Baltimore Ravens. James was catching the early NFL action on Sunday and was impressed with Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson. He gave the star QB his flowers on X, and NBA fans followed up with hype of their own.

James praised Jackson after his huge first half against the Detroit Lions. Jackson led the Ravens to an early 28-0 lead. He had three touchdowns before the second quarter was even close to over.

“Man Lamar is so damn good!!! Wow!! Pocket presence,” James wrote on X.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

The King’s praise for the dynamic football player got plenty of reactions on X. Check out some of the best reactions below, including one fan who praised James' knowledge of his second favorite sport.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

LeBron James football career

LeBron James excelled on the gridiron as well as the hardwood. James was a tight end and wide receiver in high school before quitting football. He was even recruited by major schools to play football before focusing solely on basketball.

James played two seasons of high school football in Akron, Ohio. It is a state where football is king and highly competitive. He was already 6-foot-8 in high school and weighed in at 232 pounds. He was not the fastest player but he provided a huge target and mismatch in the passing game. He put up solid numbers despite his immense size on the field.

He averaged more than 20 yards per reception during his high school football days. Lamar James caught 23 touchdowns in two seasons. He was on pace to be in the top ten in receiving touchdowns in Ohio high school football history.

During his sophomore year, James caught 46 balls for 905 yards and seven touchdowns. His junior season was even better. He caught 57 passes for 1160 yards and 16 touchdowns.

Although James was not the most graceful runner in pads, he was still a force to be brought down. His size did hold him back from more graceful running at times at a young age.

LeBron James was hard to bring down by the first tackler. His best skill was being a huge target for the quarterback, given his catch radius and size.

His achievements were duly recognized, as he clinched the title of Mr. Ohio, awarded to the state's premier high school athlete, and secured All-State honors in both of his football seasons.

Ultimately, a wrist injury prompted James to relinquish his football ambitions in favor of concentrating on basketball—a decision that would ultimately prove to be a wise one.