Chadwick Boseman Twitter reactions: NBA players express their shock and grief over the untimely death of the Black Panther star

NBA players have been tweeting out heartfelt tributes to Chadwick Boseman, who passed away on Friday after a long battle with cancer.
Boseman, who is famous for his role as King T'Challa in the movie 'Black Panther', has been a source of inspiration for people all over the world.
Let us have a look at Chadwick Boseman Twitter reactions from the NBA.
Chadwick Boseman Twitter reactions: LA Lakers stars devastated
Chadwick Boseman has been a regular at LA Lakers games and was seen at the LA Lakers vs LA Clippers season opener. LA Lakers' superstar LeBron James was devastated at the loss of the actor and posted a picture of on Instagram with a caption saying 'Rest in Paradise'.
Chadwick Boseman Twitter reactions: Young NBA stars post tributes on social media
Chadwick Boseman had a great pull with young stars in the NBA. Many of the young players in the league are devastated by the loss of one of the best actors in Hollywood.
Memphis Grizzlies star Jaren Jackson Jr. lauded Boseman for fighting till the end.
Some of the younger NBA players have grown up watching Chadwick Boseman as the first African American superhero in the film 'Black Panther'.
Boseman was also in attendance at the NBA All-Star Game this year, where he met young Atlanta Hawks star Trae Young. Young posted this on his Twitter handle earlier.
Chadwick Boseman Twitter reactions: Veterans of the league pay their respects
Washington Wizards star Bradley Beal was in awe of the fact that Chadwick Boseman shot Black Panther while battling cancer.
Chadwick Boseman Twitter tributes poured in from veterans of the league such as Kevin Love as well.
As the reactions keep coming in, it is clear that Chadwick Boseman meant a lot to NBA players and it remains to be seen if they will find ways to pay tribute to the late actor in the upcoming playoff games.
