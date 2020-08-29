Chadwick Boseman Twitter reactions: NBA players express their shock and grief over the untimely death of the Black Panther star

NBA players have been tweeting out heartfelt tributes to Chadwick Boseman, who passed away on Friday after a long battle with cancer.

Boseman, who is famous for his role as King T'Challa in the movie 'Black Panther', has been a source of inspiration for people all over the world.

Let us have a look at Chadwick Boseman Twitter reactions from the NBA.

Chadwick Boseman Twitter reactions: LA Lakers stars devastated

Chadwick Boseman has been a regular at LA Lakers games and was seen at the LA Lakers vs LA Clippers season opener. LA Lakers' superstar LeBron James was devastated at the loss of the actor and posted a picture of on Instagram with a caption saying 'Rest in Paradise'.

No way! No way! No way! Noooooo https://t.co/53SEgXT9DO — JR Smith (@TheRealJRSmith) August 29, 2020

Chadwick Boseman Twitter reactions: Young NBA stars post tributes on social media

Chadwick Boseman Twitter tributes have poured in from young stars

Chadwick Boseman had a great pull with young stars in the NBA. Many of the young players in the league are devastated by the loss of one of the best actors in Hollywood.

Mannnn no way!!! RIP KING 👑✊🏾😭 https://t.co/q4aue9j2Xw — Donovan Mitchell (@spidadmitchell) August 29, 2020

Rest In Peace

Chadwick Boseman 💔 — Troy Brown Jr (@Troy_Brown33) August 29, 2020

Memphis Grizzlies star Jaren Jackson Jr. lauded Boseman for fighting till the end.

Fighter till the end 🤍 I’m sick https://t.co/pwS6onydNl — JJJ (@jarenjacksonjr) August 29, 2020

Never thought ill shed a tear this late in the night but RIP Chadwick ... heart was def hurt hearing the news tonight ❤️ — Mikal Bridges (@mikal_bridges) August 29, 2020

Some of the younger NBA players have grown up watching Chadwick Boseman as the first African American superhero in the film 'Black Panther'.

Hurting right now! Rest Easy King! 🙏🏾🙏🏾 https://t.co/FkH4zmiLH0 — Eric Paschall (@epaschall) August 29, 2020

Boseman was also in attendance at the NBA All-Star Game this year, where he met young Atlanta Hawks star Trae Young. Young posted this on his Twitter handle earlier.

Just met you for the first time at all star... never stopped having this smile on your face... 😭😭🙏🏽 https://t.co/aYxDjEJHuV — Trae Young (@TheTraeYoung) August 29, 2020

Legends never die pic.twitter.com/KPuZlTY1Pv — Zach LaVine (@ZachLaVine) August 29, 2020

Chadwick Boseman Twitter reactions: Veterans of the league pay their respects

Washington Wizards star Bradley Beal was in awe of the fact that Chadwick Boseman shot Black Panther while battling cancer.

Shit really made me sad man! Dude made Black Panther while fighting that. Smh you just never know what people are going thru! Give people their flowers while they are here!!!!! — Bradley Beal (@RealDealBeal23) August 29, 2020

RIP to a legend 🙏🏿@chadwickboseman 2020 is not the year smh — Julius Randle (@J30_RANDLE) August 29, 2020

Chadwick Boseman Twitter tributes poured in from veterans of the league such as Kevin Love as well.

Heartbreak. Another legend and inspiration to millions taken too soon. RIP. 💔💔💔 https://t.co/P7hIRgcsEl — Kevin Love (@kevinlove) August 29, 2020

When you think this year can’t get worse 😔 R.I.P legend 🙏🏻 https://t.co/9O0hvBS9dF — Jusuf Nurkić (@bosnianbeast27) August 29, 2020

RIP @chadwickboseman . Thank you for representing us well on and off the screen. ✊🏾✊🏾 #wakandaforever @ Prosper, Texas https://t.co/rjkUp5I9L5 — Anthony Tolliver (@ATolliver44) August 29, 2020

As the reactions keep coming in, it is clear that Chadwick Boseman meant a lot to NBA players and it remains to be seen if they will find ways to pay tribute to the late actor in the upcoming playoff games.

