"Challenging him to lead": Nets head coach urges patience with Ben Simmons, who has not played in over 7 months

Ben Simmons is poised for a comeback in the upcoming season, and now that he's in good health, he is also anticipated to assume a leadership position with the Brooklyn Nets, a team that has seen a significant facelift over the past year.

In a SiriusXM interview, Nets coach Jacque Vaughn said he is adopting a patient approach with Ben Simmons.

“That’s the challenge at the end of the day: Ben hasn't played…in a real game in seven months,” Vaughn said. “And so you're encouraging him to, you know, use some of the muscle memory that he's had, and just making plays and being instinctive and playing with the pace, things that just come naturally to him.”

Since being traded to the Nets, Simmons has participated in just 42 regular-season games over the course of two seasons. His first season with the team was marred by a back injury, causing him to miss out on play.

Simmons last played a regular-season game on Feb. 15, where he recorded two points, four assists, and four rebounds in 20 minutes against the Miami Heat.

His performance notably declined since joining the Nets, posting averages of 6.9 points, 6.1 assists, and 6.3 rebounds per game. This is a substantial drop from his numbers in Philadelphia, where he averaged 15.9 points, 8.1 rebounds, and 7.7 assists per game.

Vaughn expressed confidence in Simmons stepping into a leadership role this season.

“But also, [I’m] challenging him to lead our group if he's gonna have the basketball in his hand,” Vaughn said. “So we're a different team than we were last year. How are we gonna get shots? Which shots are acceptable? He has to be cognizant of that in leading our group.”

Ben Simmons says he’s ‘getting better’

Simmons has been a steady guard for the Nets during the preseason, which is good news for Nets fans.

After a 135-103 win over Maccabi Ra’anana on Thursday, Ben Simmons said he is committed to being better and proving he has overcome his injury setbacks.

“I feel good and each day I’m getting better,’’ Simmons said. “I’m trying to get some rhythm with this team, just play the game and read everything that’s going on.”

In two preseason games with Brooklyn, Ben Simmons has averaged 8.0 points, 6.0 assists, and 3.5 rebounds in 18 minutes per game.

Simmons will team up with promising young talents such as Mikal Bridges, Cam Johnson, Cam Thomas, Nic Claxton, and Lonnie Walker IV in Brooklyn. The team also boasts experienced veterans in Spencer Dinwiddie and Dorian Finney-Smith.