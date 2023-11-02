"Champions!!!": Luka Doncic celebrates Texas Rangers' dominating World Series win after hilariously accepting he jinxed them

Luka Doncic has long been a fan of the Texas Rangers, who just won the franchise’s first World Series after beating the Arizona Diamondbacks. Doncic has supported the team and even watched them in the ALCS against the Houston Astros. The Dallas Mavericks point guard also attended Game 2 versus the Diamondbacks. On both occasions, the Rangers lost.

After the Rangers eventually closed out the D-backs 11-7, the Slovenian heaved a sigh of relief and promptly tweeted:

“Champions!!!!! @Rangers”

Luka Doncic and Dallas Mavericks legend Dirk Nowitzki watched the Rangers take on the Diamondbacks in Game 2. Their presence must have been a jinx as Arizona pummeled Texas 9-1.

When asked in an interview about the loss, he blamed it on his companion:

“See? Rangers 2-1. Actually, that’s Dirk’s fault, so blame it on Dirk, not me.”

After the loss, the World Series was tied at 1-1. And just as Doncic predicted, the Rangers would take a 2-1 lead the following game.

Leading into the title-clinching Game 5, Luka Doncic tweeted:

“1 more !!! @Rangers don’t worry @swish41 and me not coming to the game”

“Luka Legend” and Dirk Nowitzki stayed away and the Texas Rangers won their first MLB championship. It may be a coincidence or not, but if there’s any sport that is heavy on rituals and beliefs, it would have to be baseball. Rangers fans couldn’t be any happier that the Mavericks had a game tonight against the Chicago Bulls.

Luka Doncic’s Dallas Mavericks remain unbeaten with a win over the Chicago Bulls

The Dallas Mavericks kept their unbeaten run going after beating the Chicago Bulls. Luka Doncic came into the game leading the NBA with 39 points per game. He struggled with his shots against the Bulls but still helped his team win.

Doncic played a game-high 40 points and finished with 18 points, 10 assists, seven rebounds and two steals. He shot only 5-16 from the field, including 1-8 from behind the arc.

Carrying the scoring burden for the Mavericks were Grant Williams and Tim Hardaway Jr. Williams, the former Boston Celtics forward, sizzled with 25 points, which were highlighted by 7-9 shooting from deep. Hardaway Jr. added 24 points on 8-15 scoring, including 7-13 from 3-pointers.

The Mavericks will now travel to the Mile High City to take on Nikola Jokic and the defending champions Denver Nuggets.

The Texas Rangers are celebrating the World Series win with an emphatic 5-0 Game 5 victory. Fortunately, things just went right for the Dallas Mavericks superstar and the MLB team he religiously supports.