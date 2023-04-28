“Championship era in LA comes to an end” – Stephen A. Smith implores LeBron James to win Game 6 against Grizzlies

NBA analyst Stephen A. Smith claimed that LA Lakers’ loss in Game 5 against the Memphis Grizzlies could spell the end of LeBron James' championship era.

James scored 15 points and had 10 rebounds in the game. Ja Morant and Desmond Bane stole the show for the Grizzlies, with both players ending up with 30-point double-doubles. Morant finished with 31 points and 10 rebounds while Bane had 33 points and 10 rebounds.

The Grizzlies were in control throughout the game and finished each quarter with a good lead. Smith said that LeBron James’s championship era will come to an end unless the Lakers win Game 6 and finish the series in Los Angeles.

He also said that Anthony Davis looks old half the time:

“I believe that if the Los Angeles Lakers lose this game, they not only lose this series, but the LeBron James championship era in LA comes to an end. I think this is it. You don’t win it this year. You don’t find a way to get it done, I don’t see the future being brighter.”

He added:

“If you lose this series, even though you have an average age of 27-28, you are led by two dude. One is old, and one looks old half the time. We know how great they are. There is nothing questioning the greatness of LeBron James, No. 2 of all time.”

LA Lakers’ loss in Game 5 blamed on LeBron James’ need to conserve energy

At the age of 38, James can be forgiven for choosing his battles wisely. The LA Lakers were leading 3-1 and were up against a determined team with two young stars in top shooting form. Stephen A. Smith said that as James does not have the same kind of stamina, he chose to conserve energy for Game 6 rather than trying his best in Game 5.

This, according to Smith, was a result of James realizing early on that he was not capable of winning his team the game on the night. While James has plenty of time to prove Stephen A. Smith wrong, winning the series in Game 6 will be a good start. Whether there is still an NBA championship left in LeBron's career remains to be seen. Smith said:

“He has been here before. LeBron James is undefeated 30-0 all his career when up 2-0. So going up 3-1, going to Game 5 in Memphis, I think LeBron James saw very early, he didn’t have it. And I will be ready for Game 6. It is indicative of age, nutrition, and form at times creeping up on you. He gotta conserve it for another day, that is why he cannot do it tonight.”

He added:

“I think this is it. You gotta win tonight. You are the LA Lakers. I am here in LA for a reason, You don’t get this done tonight, you are going home. The only difference between you and the Clippers, is that you were in it for a week longer.”

