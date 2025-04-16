Chandler Parsons believes Jimmy Butler's play-in game explosion could be bad sign for Warriors opponents

Golden State Warriors forward Jimmy Butler takes on a different mode during the playoffs, earning him the "Mr. Playoffs" title. The Warriors experienced firsthand how explosive Playoff Jimmy was as he led them to a win over the Memphis Grizzlies in the Play-In Tournament on Tuesday night.

Ad

Former NBA player Chandler Parsons on Run It Back TV commented about Jimmy Butler's performance in the win and his impact since joining the Warriors on Thursday:

"Jimmy has found ways to master getting to the free throw line ... He can kind of be their point forward-type ... He plays hard, he plays the right way, he can set the screen, he can handle the pick and roll," Chandler Parsons said. "He does all these little things where he's almost that point forward out there that allows Steph [Curry] to keep running off these screens."

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"It just shows you how physical, how he brings on contact himself and that's exactly what they need. They need someone to relieve pressure from Steph Curry. ... This is exactly what they brought him. This was a heck of a game from him and it's exactly why the Warriors brought him here," Chandler Parsons added.

Ad

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Jimmy Butler led the Warriors to a thrilling 121-116 win over the Grizzlies to lock up the 7th seed in the West. Butler recorded 38 points, 7 rebounds, and 6 assists, his highest-scoring game in over two seasons.

Veteran star Steph Curry added 37 points and made 6 three-pointers. Curry and Butler became the first duo to score 35-plus points each in a Play-In game.

The Warriors didn't have it easy as they trailed early. Jimmy Butler's strong performance helped them come back and take the lead. However, Memphis clawed its way back in the fourth quarter, as the Warriors and the Grizzlies both took turns taking the lead.

Ad

Curry then hit a crucial baseline 3-pointer with 1:50 remaining, which sealed the deal. The Warriors' win earned them the right to face the Houston Rockets in the first round of the playoffs, starting with Game 1 on Sunday.

Jimmy Butler's performance in Play-In win earns praise from Steph Curry

Jimmy Butler's performance in the win against the Memphis Grizzlies proved his reputation in the playoffs. Steph Curry, after the game, spoke of his impact and his gratitude to have Butler in the Warriors' roster.

Ad

“We never got to play against Playoff Jimmy, but the idea of just he raises his level," Curry said. "At the end of the day, you just need somebody that can put the ball in the basket and he knows how to do that. Playoff Jimmy will hopefully be a big unlock for us.”

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Butler has averaged 21.3 points, 6.2 rebounds, and 4.6 assists in the postseason in his career, compared to the 18.3 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 4.3 assists he's put up in his career regular season stats.

He led the Miami Heat to the NBA Finals twice and will be hoping to take the Warriors deep into the postseason.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ubong Richard Archibong Ubong Richard Archibong is an NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda with over a year's experience in the field with FirstSportz.



Ubong is an LA Lakers fan, and he grew up watching Kobe Bryant taking on everyone with his Mamba mentality. Ubong's love for the Lakers hit another level when his favorite player, LeBron James, joined LA from the Cavs. Other than LeBron, Ubong likes Anthony Edwards, Kobe Bryant, Allen Iverson and Phil Jackson.



Beyond the court, Ubong is a traveler at heart and a Chelsea fan, always ready for the thrill and tension they bring. When not working, Ubong likes traveling and volunteering. Know More

Warriors Nation! You can check out the latest Golden State Warriors Schedule and dive into the Warriors Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.