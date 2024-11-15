Chandler Parsons believes LeBron James will follow in Tom Brady's footsteps in retirement: "Could play another 5 years"

Former NBA star Chandler Parsons shared his thoughts on LeBron James' potential retirement in one or two years. During his 22nd NBA season, retirement rumors surround James again, although he hasn't said anything about his actual plans.

On Friday's edition of FanDuel TV's "Run It Back," Parsons explained that James could have two paths to follow, as his level of performance allows him to decide when to call it.

"I think that the health he's in right now, in the shape he's in, how he's still playing at such an elite level, this dude could play another five years," Parsons said. "He hasn't had that moment like these legends do towards the end of their career where they lose a step."

"I could go that way or I could also see him being the type of guy who doesn't want that time to come, so he might retire in one or two years at the top of his game, because mentally he doesn't want to take that step back. He doesn't want to play if he's not the best."

Parsons added that LeBron James could have a similar path to Tom Brady after his career.

"He's going to have so much opportunities business-wise after basketball. He's going to do the Tom Brady thing. He's going to end up owning a team. He could do commentary. ... He's fine, so I think he's got a lot to look forward to after basketball, but he's too good right now."

Tom Brady played until he was 45 and left the game while playing at a high level. He won his seventh and last Super Bowl at 43 (2021) with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, becoming the first player in the NFL to win the championship with AFC and NFC teams.

NBA insider shares LeBron James' retirement might come soon

ESPN insider Shams Charania shared his thoughts on LeBron James' future, noting that the four-time NBA champion could hang the boots next season on Thursday's edition of "First Take."

LeBron James will turn 40 on Dec. 30. He's still chasing titles and trying to lead the Lakers to the promised land. He made history as the first father to share the court with his son in the league, and James hasn't lost a step despite his age.

He's shared his desire to own an NBA team in the future, which is what Brady did when he bought a stake in the Las Vegas Raiders. Meanwhile, he's chasing championships with the Lakers.

