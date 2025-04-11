Chandler Parsons leaves rapper in stitches over wild idea of Jimmy Butler dropping Pat Riley diss track post Heat drama

When Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat parted ways, the split between the two sides was compared to a bitter divorce by former NBA guard turned analyst Jay Williams.

Considering Butler has collaborated with musician Breland in the past, a sneak peek of which fans caught in the Starting 5 docu-series on Netflix. NBA veteran Chandler Parsons joked about the possibility of Butler dropping a diss track aimed at Heat President Pat Riley.

While speaking with Breland during Friday's installment of FanDuel TV's "Run It Back" show along with Lou Williams and Michelle Beadle, Parsons joked about Butler putting pen to paper and writing a diss track aimed at Riley, leaving Breland laughing.

Breland said that Butler likes to keep his personal life private, but as fans saw in the Starting 5 docuseries, the NBA vet has been through some tough times. He concluded by saying Butler draws on his life experiences to help him come up with ideas for songs.

"So can we expect a Pat Riley diss track coming out?"

Based on the artist's response, don't expect Jimmy Butler to cook up a diss track any time soon.

Jimmy Butler's arrival in Golden State could play a major role in Jonathan Kuminga's future with the team this summer

Prior to the NBA trade deadline, the Golden State Warriors acquired Jimmy Butler from the Miami Heat, and then promptly extended the six-time All-Star with a new two-year deal.

At the time, the team had been without Jonathan Kuminga since Jan. 4, when the young standout rolled his ankle just 15 minutes into Golden State's eventual win over the Memphis Grizzlies. Since acquiring Jimmy Butler, the team has posted a 22-6 record, climbing to No. 6 in the Western Conference standings.

Although Kuminga wound up returning to action in mid-March, the team has posted a 9-5 record in games where he's played. On Thursday, Warriors coach Steve Kerr spoke with members of the press about the team, stating plainly that lineups with Butler, Kuminga and Draymond Green simply don't work.

With a net rating of -24.9 when the trio are on the court together, and a lack of spacing, Kerr has been left to figure out how to best utilize the trio of players.

While a playoff berth seems to be on the horizon for the team, the fact of the matter is that Butler's arrival has cut into Kuminga's playing time. Given that, only time will tell what the future has in store for Kuminga, who is set to become a restricted free agent this summer.

