"Changed the league for the better", "RIP NBA wouldn't be where it is today without the likes of #6" - NBA Fans send in reactions as they mourn the loss of Boston Celtics legend Bill Russell

The basketball world mourned the loss of one of its greatest athletes as Boston Celtics legend Bill Russell passed away at the age of 88 on July 31. Joining in on grieving the loss, NBA fans shared their reactions to the news.

Bill Russell was one of the most celebrated and successful North American sportspeople in history. Having played in the NBA for 13 years, Russell emerged as a champion in 11 of those campaigns. He also became the first African-American head coach in league history.

Russell's illustrious career saw several contributions to the game of basketball as well as a long fight towards advocating for social justice. Making use of his platform for the betterment of society, Russell was truly a giant of an individual on and off the court.

Remembering the great man that he was, several fans sent in their reactions to the news of his passing. Here are some of the best reactions from Twitter:

Changing The Game @Lankan16 @BleacherReport Life it too short, it’s a ticking time bomb and today we lost the OG of OG’s. RIP to a great, fly high king @BleacherReport Life it too short, it’s a ticking time bomb and today we lost the OG of OG’s. RIP to a great, fly high king 👑 https://t.co/QBwajo2r1d

Bill Simmons @BillSimmons Man… Bill Russell.



One of the most important athletes who ever lived. And one of the greatest. RIP. Man… Bill Russell.One of the most important athletes who ever lived. And one of the greatest. RIP.

Abdul @thetophabibi @BleacherReport Any true basketball fan will feel this loss. The sport you love now wouldn’t be what it is without Bill Russell. He fought so the black players you all love today could play. He was a true champion on and off the court. @BleacherReport Any true basketball fan will feel this loss. The sport you love now wouldn’t be what it is without Bill Russell. He fought so the black players you all love today could play. He was a true champion on and off the court.

Matt @mattsceltics @ShamsCharania RIP nba wouldn’t be where it is today without the likes of #6 @ShamsCharania RIP nba wouldn’t be where it is today without the likes of #6

Ahmed/Put me on NFT's 🇸🇴 @big_business_ Bill Russell used to wake up to hatred everyday before a game and just told himself I'm gonna dominate regardless, unreal discipline and strength. Bill Russell used to wake up to hatred everyday before a game and just told himself I'm gonna dominate regardless, unreal discipline and strength.

Winston @ayeWinston @ShamsCharania The greatest winner in American sports history. Rest In Peace Mr. Russell @ShamsCharania The greatest winner in American sports history. Rest In Peace Mr. Russell https://t.co/gvSkqEVpZb

Hot Takes @BestFactsTakes @ShamsCharania Rest In Peace to the greatest basketball player of all time @ShamsCharania Rest In Peace to the greatest basketball player of all time 🙏

Andrew @Gucci_Gotch @ShamsCharania Rest In Peace to a basketball legend @ShamsCharania Rest In Peace to a basketball legend

Lakers Global 🌎💜💛 @LakersGlobal



RIP legend 🤝



Bill Russell had the most contagious laughter, always filled the room with smilesRIP legend Bill Russell had the most contagious laughter, always filled the room with smilesRIP legend 💜💛🤝 https://t.co/BmXAbnp3Fl

Although Russell played the entirety of his career with the Boston Celtics, he made an impact on a much larger scale. Russell was a winner in every sense of the word.

After a career that spawned new opportunities for African-American athletes in the NBA, the legend will always be remembered for his numerous contributions.

Bill Russell's career and life outside the NBA

Bill Russell sitting with Julius Erving

As mentioned earlier, Bill Russell was a winner in every sense of the word. Although his NBA titles have been the center of his achievements on the floor, Russell was also a two-time NCAA champion. He also led the USA to an Olympic gold in 1956.

After being drafted by the Boston Celtics under Red Auerbach, Russell became a titan in the league. Grabbing rebounds and earning a reputation as a defensive stopper, Russell took the Celtics to unbelievable heights.

Ballislife.com @Ballislife RIP BILL RUSSELL



11 x NBA Champion as player

2 x NBA Champion as coach

2 x NCAA Champion

5 x NBA MVP



134 games w/ 30+ REB

3 games w/ 30 PTS & 30 REB

8 games w/ 40+ REB

1 game w/ 50 REB (23 PTS & 51 REB)



Way more athletic than you think!



RIP BILL RUSSELL11 x NBA Champion as player2 x NBA Champion as coach2 x NCAA Champion5 x NBA MVP134 games w/ 30+ REB3 games w/ 30 PTS & 30 REB8 games w/ 40+ REB1 game w/ 50 REB (23 PTS & 51 REB)Way more athletic than you think! https://t.co/6NlOMrUmNY

The legend faced off against other greats as well. Whether it saw a matchup against Wilt Chamberlain or facing off against the LA Lakers and Jerry West in the NBA Finals, Russell dominated on every front.

NBA History @NBAHistory



BOS 108 - LAL 106



John Havlicek: 26 PTS, 9 REB, 5 AST

Sam Jones: 24 PTS, 7 REB

Bill Russell: 6 PTS, 21 REB, 6 AST

Jerry West: 42 PTS, 13 REB, 12 AST

Elgin Baylor: 20 PTS, 15 REB, 7 AST

Wilt Chamberlain: 18 PTS, 27 REB Into the #NBAVault for Game 7 of the 1969 #NBAFinals BOS 108 - LAL 106John Havlicek: 26 PTS, 9 REB, 5 ASTSam Jones: 24 PTS, 7 REBBill Russell: 6 PTS, 21 REB, 6 ASTJerry West: 42 PTS, 13 REB, 12 ASTElgin Baylor: 20 PTS, 15 REB, 7 ASTWilt Chamberlain: 18 PTS, 27 REB Into the #NBAVault for Game 7 of the 1969 #NBAFinals: BOS 108 - LAL 106John Havlicek: 26 PTS, 9 REB, 5 ASTSam Jones: 24 PTS, 7 REBBill Russell: 6 PTS, 21 REB, 6 ASTJerry West: 42 PTS, 13 REB, 12 ASTElgin Baylor: 20 PTS, 15 REB, 7 ASTWilt Chamberlain: 18 PTS, 27 REB https://t.co/PNEGYxO6Pn

Off the court, Russell continued to advocate for social justice. Often seen alongside renowned figures such as Martin Luther King Jr., the basketball star was an active presence on the civil rights front.

He also openly supported Muhammad Ali's refusal to be drafted by the US military, a controversial matter given the political climate at the time.

Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers On June 4, 1967, Muhammad Ali and a group of leading Black athletes held a press conference in Cleveland after Ali announced his refusal to serve in the military and Vietnam. Bill Russell, Jim Brown and Kareem Abdul Jabbar were among the athletes on hand to show support. On June 4, 1967, Muhammad Ali and a group of leading Black athletes held a press conference in Cleveland after Ali announced his refusal to serve in the military and Vietnam. Bill Russell, Jim Brown and Kareem Abdul Jabbar were among the athletes on hand to show support. https://t.co/D1qsPxElT1

Russell's illustrious basketball career came to an end after a win in the 1969 NBA Finals. He briefly worked as an executive for the Seattle Supersonics and the Sacramento Kings as well, but that wasn't a very successful venture.

Bill Russell will always be remembered as one of the greatest to ever do so. With his #6 jersey hanging in the rafters in Boston and a legacy that has been passed down for generations, he has been immortalized.

