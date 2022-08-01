"Changed the league for the better", "RIP NBA wouldn't be where it is today without the likes of #6" - NBA Fans send in reactions as they mourn the loss of Boston Celtics legend Bill Russell

The basketball world mourned the loss of one of its greatest athletes as Boston Celtics legend Bill Russell passed away at the age of 88 on July 31. Joining in on grieving the loss, NBA fans shared their reactions to the news.
Bill Russell was one of the most celebrated and successful North American sportspeople in history. Having played in the NBA for 13 years, Russell emerged as a champion in 11 of those campaigns. He also became the first African-American head coach in league history.
Russell's illustrious career saw several contributions to the game of basketball as well as a long fight towards advocating for social justice. Making use of his platform for the betterment of society, Russell was truly a giant of an individual on and off the court.
Remembering the great man that he was, several fans sent in their reactions to the news of his passing. Here are some of the best reactions from Twitter:
Although Russell played the entirety of his career with the Boston Celtics, he made an impact on a much larger scale. Russell was a winner in every sense of the word.
After a career that spawned new opportunities for African-American athletes in the NBA, the legend will always be remembered for his numerous contributions.
Bill Russell's career and life outside the NBA
As mentioned earlier, Bill Russell was a winner in every sense of the word. Although his NBA titles have been the center of his achievements on the floor, Russell was also a two-time NCAA champion. He also led the USA to an Olympic gold in 1956.
After being drafted by the Boston Celtics under Red Auerbach, Russell became a titan in the league. Grabbing rebounds and earning a reputation as a defensive stopper, Russell took the Celtics to unbelievable heights.
The legend faced off against other greats as well. Whether it saw a matchup against Wilt Chamberlain or facing off against the LA Lakers and Jerry West in the NBA Finals, Russell dominated on every front.
Off the court, Russell continued to advocate for social justice. Often seen alongside renowned figures such as Martin Luther King Jr., the basketball star was an active presence on the civil rights front.
He also openly supported Muhammad Ali's refusal to be drafted by the US military, a controversial matter given the political climate at the time.
Russell's illustrious basketball career came to an end after a win in the 1969 NBA Finals. He briefly worked as an executive for the Seattle Supersonics and the Sacramento Kings as well, but that wasn't a very successful venture.
Bill Russell will always be remembered as one of the greatest to ever do so. With his #6 jersey hanging in the rafters in Boston and a legacy that has been passed down for generations, he has been immortalized.