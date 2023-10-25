"Changed my life": Giannis Antetokounmpo gives love to Milwaukee after signing $186 million extension

Superstar forward Giannis Antetokounmpo surprised many when he signed a three-year, $186 million maximum contract extension with the Milwaukee Bucks earlier this week. However, according to the two-time MVP, he couldn’t pass on the opportunity to demonstrate his loyalty to the Bucks organization.

After signing his extension, Antetokounmpo spoke with the media about his decision-making process. The superstar first highlighted how loyalty has always been one of his core life principles:

“One of my disadvantages I would say, is that I’m very loyal. Even though you might hurt me or do something to me, I’ll always try to forgive you and see the best in you. And if you were there for me in the beginning, I’m there for you for the rest of our lifetime.”

Antetokounmpo then spoke about how the Bucks organization has always been there for him since he was drafted No. 15 in the 2013 NBA draft. He added that he and his family are very comfortable in Milwaukee and that the organization changed their lives:

“For the Milwaukee Bucks organization, they’ve been there with me since the beginning. They changed my life, changed my family’s life.

“My kids were born in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, that’s what the passport says. My mom is here enjoying her life, my dad spent a couple of years here before he passed away. My brothers went to school here. … My kids are going to a private school. They’ve changed my life tremendously.”

Giannis Antetokounmpo wants to bring another NBA title to the city of Milwaukee

Later in his interview, Giannis Antetokounmpo also spoke about how much he loves the city of Milwaukee and its fans. The two-time MVP highlighted the respect that the city has for him and vowed to never let it down:

“I know the ins and outs of this city. The city shows me a lot of love, and also, whenever I go out there and have time with my family, they give me space, which is crazy to me. You know, when they see me on the street, they give me space.

“They respect me, who I am as a person and what I’ve done for the city of Milwaukee, and for that, I can’t turn my back. Not now or in the future. Not ever. I want to be committed; I want to give back to the city of Milwaukee.”

Antetokounmpo then spoke about his goal to win another NBA championship in Milwaukee, touching on how much the Bucks’ 2021 title unified the city:

“We won one championship, but I believe that we can win a second one. And, I’mma try my best, I’mma do what I always do, try to have fun while playing the game, and I hope I can create another parade in the near future.

“600,000 people in the whole Milwaukee can be out there celebrating. No matter the color of your skin, White, Black, everybody was out there celebrating something that happened after 50 years. So, for me, I do not take that lightly and I hope we can do that again.”

At just 28 years old, Antetokounmpo’s best years could still be ahead of him. So, with the superstar locked under contract until at least 2027, Bucks fans should have plenty to look forward to.

Last season, Antetokounmpo averaged 31.1 points, 11.8 rebounds, 5.7 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.8 blocks per game on 55.3% shooting over 63 games.

