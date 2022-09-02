"That's like somebody handing you a burger and like half ketchup on it" - Channing Frye gives his opinion on the newly formed LA Lakers, says the team still has unresolved issues

The LA Lakers were the NBA's most disappointing team last season, going 33-49 after beginning the season among the title favorites. But will they be better this season? Former NBA player Channing Frye said no. He said the Lakers have not done enough this offseason, despite acquiring Patrick Beverley to help LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

On his "Road Trippin'" podcast, Frye, who won a championship alongside James in 2016, said:

"I don't like the makeup of this team. I don't like it. I think it's gross. I really think it's gross, the makeup of the team."

After receiving some pushback from co-hosts Richard Jefferson and Allie Clifton, Frye continued to downplay the Lakers' roster moves:

"That's like somebody handing you a burger and like half ketchup on it.

Frye said:

"I'm not talking about all those players. I like Patrick Beverley. I think he's f**king so entertaining and makes my job the best. Bron is Bron. AD is special – haven't seen AD play in a long time. Russ (Westbrook) last year is a dynamic, one of the most athletic, best guards that has ever played the game.

"He was boo boo last year. He was available, but he wasn't his right self."

Frye's comments seem to target Russell Westbrook in particular. Westbrook had a rough season in which it was clear that he wasn't the best fit next to the Lakers' two stars. Los Angeles has spent the offseason trying to move Westbrook, and it's unclear whether he will be on the team by the time the season starts.

Can the LA Lakers trade Russell Westbrook?

Many believe that the Lakers' success hinges on getting back something of value for Russell Westbrook. While the team clearly needed defensive and shooting upgrades, the trade for Patrick Beverley has provided them with a clear defensive upgrade.

Patrick Beverley - 41.9%

Patrick Beverley - 41.9%

Anthony Davis - 42.3%

The trade that seems most likely, at this stage, is a rumored deal with the Indiana Pacers that would yield Myles Turner and Buddy Hield.

Turner would provide Los Angeles with both defense and shooting. He is an elite rim protector who is consistently among the league leaders in blocks per game and a good shooting big man. Hield isn't the best defender, but he is a marksman from 3-point range and would instantly be the best shooter on the roster.

Putting Turner and Hield on a roster with LeBron James and Anthony Davis could increase their already stellar shooting numbers. That's because the two stars will command much of the defensive attention. Although Hield isn't a great defender, he will be surrounded by Beverley, LeBron, Davis and Turner and could be hidden on that end.

It appears unlikely that either Los Angeles or Indiana will budge on their stance regarding the inclusion of two first-round picks. If one team does budge, and a deal is made, it would leave the Lakers in a much better position entering the season.

