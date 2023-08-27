“ANT Is that dude” - Channing Frye picks Anthony Edwards over Shai-Gilgeous Alexander as preferred franchise cornerstone

Anthony Edwards and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander are both expected to have a huge 203 FIBA World Cup. Both players are focal points for their team's offense and will be heavily utilized. Furthermore, both Edwards and Gilgeous-Alexander are the crown jewel of their respective NBA teams.

However, it would appear that some former NBA players are giving Edwards a slight edge over the All-NBA First Team point guard. Especially if they had to choose one over the other to build an NBA franchise around.

Former NBA champion Channing Frye recently took to Twitter to anoint Edwards as "that dude," noting how he would choose the Minnesota Timberwolves wing over Gilgeous-Alexander.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"AnT 10/10 times and I love Shai. ANT Is that dude."

Expand Tweet

Gilgeous-Alexander is currently the best young guard in the NBA. A slithery off-ball finisher, elite playmaker, and big-time shotmaker, the Oklahoma City Thunder guard is seen as a potential top-10 player for the upcoming season. Yet, Edwards is proving to be box office.

Blending explosive finishing, an improving pull-up jumper, and a relentless mentality, Edwards is rapidly becoming the NBA's next star. Last season, Edwards made his first All-Star appearance after averaging 24.6 points, 4.4 assists, and 5.8 rebounds per game.

In the upcoming season, the Timberwolves will be hoping Edwards can take another step in his development to challenge for an All-NBA spot. Having the seal of approval from a former champion such as Frye will only serve to give Edwards more confidence, as will a potential FIBA World Cup championship win in the coming weeks.

Erik Spoelstra sees some Dwyane Wade in Anthony Edwards

When you watch Anthony Edwards play basketball, his relentless rim pressure and fearlessness when attacking players off the dribble are always on display. As such, it's easy to see shades of Dwyane Wade's game in Edwards.

During a recent interview with CNN, Miami Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra (who is with Team USA as an assistant coach to Steve Kerr) discussed Edward's style of play, and the likeness it has to Wade's style of play:

"It's hard not to look at Anthony Edwards and not see Dwyane Wade in him. And I'm not a guy for comparisons. I'm not. But the way he [Edwards] moves, the way he competes, the way he electrifies the crowd, yes that reminds me of #3, and I've told Anthony that."

Expand Tweet

Edwards has a long way to go before he can be held in the same regard as the Miami Heat legend. However, the similarities are there for all to see, even beyond the explosiveness that both guards share.

Anthony Edwards is on the path to stardom, and his role within Team USA's offensive system is just another step forward for the former first-overall draft pick.

USA's top sports cardiologists discuss Bronny James' cardiac arrest and recovery time here (Exclusive)