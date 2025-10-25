  • home icon
Chargers Star Justin Herbert and GF Madison Beer Turn Heads With Courtside Date Night to Watch Luka Doncic and Lakers

By Simoun Victor Redoblado
Modified Oct 25, 2025 06:34 GMT
An image of Justin Herbert, Luka Doncic, and Madison Beer
Justin Herbert and Madison Beer were in attendance to watch Luka Doncic and the LA Lakers. Credit: Herbert/IG, Doncic/IG, Beer/IG

On a weekly basis, celebrities pull up to watch the LA Lakers do battle in Tinseltown. When the Lakers took on the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday, a Los Angeles-based NFL star was present, along with his famous girlfriend.

This power couple was none other than LA Chargers Justin Herbert and singer/songwriter Madison Beer. The Lakers' official X account tweeted a couple of pictures showing Herbert and Beer at ringside.

Herbert and the Chargers are having a solid season thus far, going 5-3 in their season. Meanwhile, Beer is set to release her third studio album 'locket' in January 2026.

The two celebrities were treated to an impressive Laker performance as the purple and gold squad blew out their playoff tormentors from last season. Luka Doncic went off for 49 points, 11 rebounds, and eight assists. Austin Reaves also had a near triple-double performance with 25 points, seven rebounds, and 11 assists, while Rui Hachimura turned in 23 points on an efficient 10-for-13 clip.

The Lakers shot a scintillating 59.2% from the field and 41.4% from three-point distance while limiting the Timberwolves to 34.2% shooting from deep. The home team also made a living on the free throw line, taking a total of 32 attempts and making 26 of them while Minnesota shot 15-for-21 from the charity stripe.

As a result of this game, both the Lakers and the Timberwolves stand at 1-1. This is an early matchup between the two Western Conference teams, who met in the first round of the 2025 postseason.

Luka Doncic makes history as Lakers defeat Timberwolves in second game of 2025-26 season

With LeBron James out for a few weeks, the spotlight in LA has been cast on Doncic, who made history on Friday.

Through the first two games of the 2025-26 season, Doncic scored a total of 92 points. This is the highest point total amassed by a Laker in the first two games of a season.

The previous record had been held by Lakers legend Jerry West, who had scored a total of 81 points at the beginning of the 1969-70 season.

