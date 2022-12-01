Phoenix Suns veteran forward Jae Crowder continues to stand firm on his trade request. One person who is in disbelief about the situation is NBA legend Charles Barkley.

Throughout his 10-year career, Crowder has left his imprint on every team he's been a part of. Crowder has played with seven different franchises. He's also proven to be a winner, as he's made it to the playoffs in nine of his 10 seasons.

Heading into this season, the Phoenix Suns looked to be eager to bounce back. Phoenix was an absolute force last season, finishing a league-best and franchise-record 64-18. The team was upset in the Western Conference semifinals by the Dallas Mavericks. The expectation was that the Suns' roster would return to finish what they started.

But Jae Crowder had other ideas. The forward requested a trade and continues to wait for his next team. Appearing in an interview with Taylor Rooks, Charles Barkley gave his thoughts about the Crowder situation.

"I can't believe Jae Crowder is still sitting at home. Jae Crowder is a heck of a player," Barkley said. "I mean, I'm a big J Crowder fan. I can't believe he's sitting at home right now. I can't believe some of these other teams ain't picked him up. I'd pick his ass up immediately.

"If I'm the Milwaukee Bucks – because you're going to play against (Jayson) Tatum and (Jaylen) Brown (of the Boston Celtics) – you need all the wings you got."

Phoenix Suns forward Jae Crowder awaits trade

The Phoenix Suns (15-6) continue to stress patience when it comes to a trade involving Jae Crowder. The veteran forward has the tools to be a big addition for any inquiring franchise.

Crowder has made a reputation for his toughness. He's a player whose impact doesn't just show up in the box scores. Any potential playoff contender would be smart to want to add Crowder. Because of that, there's going to be no shortage of suitors for his services.

In his last season with the Phoenix Suns, Crowder averaged 9.4 points, 5.3 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.4 steals in 28.1 minutes per game. Teams around the NBA are always looking for potential 3-and-D forwards. Crowder has the ability to be a serious weapon on the defensive side of the ball.

The Suns could simply be playing the waiting game, as Crowder's market could heat up as the NBA's February trade deadline inches closer. The forward is set to make $10.1 million this year. After that, Crowder will be an unrestricted free agent this summer. Expiring contracts have always been a popular trade asset, and the Suns know they don't need to rush any move.

